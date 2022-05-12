Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mistras Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.250 USD   -1.50%
05/06Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (tabular dollars are in thousands)
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Mistras Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/03MISTRAS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MISTRAS Group to Participate in the Spring Into Action – Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on May 17th – 20th, 2022

05/12/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management Presentation to Be Webcast Live at 9:00 AM on May 17th, 2022

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading “one source” multinational provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to maximize the uptime and safety of critical energy, industrial, and public infrastructure – announced today that Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Spring Into Action – Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, being held from May 17-20, 2022.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on May 19th and May 20th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com.

The presentation will include information on MISTRAS’ newly-released solutions, including OneSuite™ — the first-ever asset protection software ecosystem — and Sensoria™, the innovative 24/7/365 blade monitor for the wind energy industry.

You may register to attend and access the presentation via this link: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup or directly at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45568.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 14, 2022, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com
+1 (609) 716-4000


All news about MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
05/06Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Mistras Group, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/03MISTRAS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $161.7M, vs. Street Est of $160.9M
MT
05/03Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Reports Q1 Loss $-0.20, vs. Street Est of $-0.07
MT
05/03MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
05/03MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
05/03Mistras Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/03Mistras Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29MISTRAS Group Continues To Innovate Pipeline Integrity Inspection Technology
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 713 M - -
Net income 2022 11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mistras Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive VP
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan H. Wolk Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Chris Smith Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.-28.26%159
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY24.58%2 424 884
SHELL PLC37.19%214 242
TOTALENERGIES SE12.82%137 507
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%135 053
EQUINOR ASA39.81%109 498