MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Mistras Group, Inc.    MG

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
MISTRAS Group to Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on January 13, 2021

01/07/2021 | 03:00pm EST
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions – announced today that it would be presenting at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 1:45 PM ET on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Company’s website www.mistrasgroup.com or directly at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z4NE8U00TsaNq5WfYNEW1A.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice President of Marketing at marcom@mistrasgroup.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
