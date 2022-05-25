Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Mistras Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:37:27 am EDT
5.515 USD   +1.75%
MISTRAS OneSuite™ Sees Early Gains in Customer Adoption as Software Development Continues
GL
MISTRAS GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
MISTRAS Group to Participate in Singular Research Spring Select Virtual Investor Conference on May 25th, 2022
GL
Summary 
Summary

MISTRAS OneSuite™ Sees Early Gains in Customer Adoption as Software Development Continues

05/25/2022 | 10:04am EDT
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS OneSuite™, the first-ever asset protection software ecosystem recently released by MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) — a leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions — is continuing to digitally transform asset protection, driven by early gains in customer adoption.

OneSuite™ has now been implemented for nearly 40 customers at over 100 unique customer sites, with over 800 individual subscriptions since its inception in January 2021. The ecosystem is slated to include over 85 software applications, helping users execute their asset protection activities in a single platform.

To support the vision of OneSuite™, MISTRAS also released a video showcasing the ecosystem’s capabilities, features, and benefits. The video can be accessed at mistrasgroup.com/onesuite.

MISTRAS OneSuite™ Asset Protection Software Ecosystem

This OneSuite™ ecosystem of integrated software and service applications creates a centralized hub for refining, power, infrastructure, manufacturing, and process industry customers to access all of their integrity data from multiple sources, while also providing them opportunities to discover MISTRAS’ breadth of software and data insights. OneSuite™ seeks to make integrity data as insight-driven, user-friendly, accessible, and actionable as possible.

The platform combines data software and services from MISTRAS Group’s portfolio of brands and member-companies — including those from Plant Condition Management Software (PCMS®), MISTRAS Digital®, Onstream Pipeline Inspection, New Century Software, CALIPERAY®, and more — all of which will be integrated and accessible through a single application library. The subscription and usage-based platform will enable customers to acquire software solutions on an individual basis, or as part of an enterprise application. Some of the software and service applications available through OneSuite™ include:

  • Risk based inspection (RBI)
  • Mobile inspection field execution and reporting
  • Online asset condition-monitoring (including bridges, transformers, piping, and more)
  • Corrosion and Engineering calculations
  • Corporate/Fleetwide Business Intelligence
  • Pipeline spatial risk and spill impact analysis
  • Pipeline alignment sheet generation

For more information on how OneSuite™ helps users see their data in a new dimension, watch the video and learn more at mistrasgroup.com/onesuite.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis
Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications
MISTRAS Group, Inc.
marcom@mistrasgroup.com
+1 (609) 716-4000


