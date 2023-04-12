Mistras : 2022 MISTRAS Annual Report

PAST YEAR SHOWS THAT WHILE WE CONTINUE TO OPERATE PROFITABLY, WE ARE CAPABLE
OF MORE."
SHAREHOLDER LETTER
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
MISTRAS achieved a successful 2022 as the world slowly begins to stabilize to its new normal. Building upon our foundations as a OneSource™ solution provider, our work this past year has focused on evolving our service, technology, and software portfolio to provide our customers with the right solutions to meet their ever-changing needs, while also setting the stage for our Company's future growth.
MISTRAS was able to significantly improve our financial strength over the last year. We continued to reduce our gross debt, with an $11M decrease in 2022 contributing to total gross debt reduction of almost $100M over the last four years. Our leverage ratio (3.5) is the lowest it's been since 2018, and we grew our operating income by 9%.
Faced with lingering pandemic effects and recent inflation, we achieved strong results in our core oil & gas and aerospace & defense markets, both of which grew at a combined 8%
in 2022. Our oil & gas revenues ended the year up 6% and were the primary driver of our consolidated revenue growth. This was aided by the continued strength of Onstream Pipeline Inspection, which had a second-consecutive record year.
In the aerospace & defense market, our in- house model to perform inspections and adjacent mechanical services in a single facility is continuing
to prove its value as our revenues grow 18% year-over-year. The services we are performing at our aerospace hubs extend well outside the capabilities of typical inspection contractors, and serve as an exemplar of MISTRAS' differentiators - our OneSource™ model of providing the right solution(s), made possible by our financial flexibility and investment capacity. Our expectation is for continued overall growth in aerospace and defense in 2023 due to continued market recovery and our ever-expanding solution portfolio.
I am also proud of the steps we have taken to support our customers' and our own Environmental, Social, Governance, and Safety (ESG+) initiatives. Our solutions inherently contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing environmental and societal disruption through early detection of potential issues. As environmental issues take on ever- increasing importance, they may offer new opportunities for us in the marketplace.
MISTRAS' success in the past year shows that while we continue to operate profitably, we are capable of more. The continued development and integration of our industry- leading offerings, combined with our ongoing organizational
initiatives to drive profitability, make us very excited for the future of our Company.
Accelerating Growth Through
Organizational Efficiency
We recently announced Project Phoenix via our engagement with AlixPartners, to undertake an operational review of the
Company. The review is designed to accelerate profitable growth
and meaningful adjusted EBITDA improvement opportunities, while also identifying steps to achieve sustained cost savings. This review is underway and we will be
sharing more details as actionable insights become available. These steps will help to make the organization more efficient, increase our competitiveness in the marketplace, and support our organic growth areas.
SHAREHOLDER LETTER (CONT.)
Advancement of Key Initiatives -
OneSuite™ & Sensoria™
As MISTRAS continues to lead the digital transformation of asset protection, our state-of-the-art data offerings continue to be an important differentiator for us. MISTRAS has the competitive advantage of supporting multiple facets of our customers' asset protection activities, from inspections, engineering services, online monitoring, and more. Customers traditionally have collected, managed, and analyzed data from those activities independently, but we and our customers understand that data from all inputs must be integrated to see all sides of the asset integrity picture.
With the introduction and evolution of the MISTRAS OneSuite™ asset protection software ecosystem, we are leveraging our multi-disciplined capabilities and technological expertise to revolutionize the way customers view, manage, and understand their integrity data.
The OneSuite™ platform has grown to integrate over 90 software applications, creating the integrity data cross- functionality that customers require but have never before had access to. We have implemented OneSuite™ at over 160 customers sites and issued licenses to more than
1,200 individual users, numbers that we expect to grow as customers continue to realize the benefits of centralizing and digitalizing their data.
MISTRAS' digital solutions and multi-disciplined capabilities are also driving growth in the wind energy market. We installed over 130 Sensoria™ wind blade monitors in 2022 (surpassing our original goal of 100), supplemented by complementary inspection and maintenance services. We're very excited about the potential to convert many of these installed pilots and ongoing trials into longer-term monitoring and service contracts.
After several years of severe headwinds, we believe that our OneSource™ vision, fundamental understanding of our customers' needs, and the hard work we have done to strengthen the business have positioned us well for the future. We have confidence that our multi-disciplined expertise and industry-leading data solutions portfolio will make us stickier with our existing customers while bringing in new customers seeking transformative data solutions.
I would like to sincerely thank all MISTRAS employees for their continued dedication. We have always been a strong and profitable organization and all the actions that we are focusing on today will further strengthen our Company for tomorrow, empowering us to continue as the market leader in asset integrity.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management, thank you to our customers, partners, employees, and our loyal shareholders for your continued support of
our Company.
DENNIS M. BERTOLOTTI
MISTRAS Group President and CEO
DR. SOTIRIOS J. VAHAVIOLOS
Founder and Executive Chairman
