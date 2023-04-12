Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Mistras Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MG   US60649T1079

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

(MG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:49:16 2023-04-12 pm EDT
7.720 USD   +1.31%
12:30pMistras : Notice of 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Proxy Statement.
PU
12:20pMistras : 2022 MISTRAS Annual Report
PU
04/03Mistras : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mistras : 2022 MISTRAS Annual Report

04/12/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

ANNUAL REPORT

MISTRAS GROUP, INC.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Historical Revenues

Revenues by End Market

($ IN MILLIONS)

$749

$677

$687

$593

CY19 CY20 CY21 CY22

Gross Profit Margin

30.1%

29.0% 29.1% 28.8%

(CY22)

Oil & Gas 56%

22%

Upstream

18%

Downstream

16%

Midstream

12%

9%

8%

6%

4%

3%

2%

Aerospace

& Defense

Industrials

Other Process Industries

Power Generation

& Transmission

Infrastructure,

Research &

Engineering

Petrochemical

All Other

CY19 CY20 CY21 CY22

Revenues by Region

(CY22)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ IN MILLIONS)

$59

$68

$42

$26

CY19

CY20

CY21

CY22

12%

Canada

71%

United

States

1%

Other

Americas

15%

Europe

1%

Asia-

Pacific

"MISTRAS'
SUCCESS IN THE
PAST YEAR SHOWS THAT WHILE WE CONTINUE TO OPERATE PROFITABLY, WE ARE CAPABLE
OF MORE."

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

MISTRAS achieved a successful 2022 as the world slowly begins to stabilize to its new normal. Building upon our foundations as a OneSource™ solution provider, our work this past year has focused on evolving our service, technology, and software portfolio to provide our customers with the right solutions to meet their ever-changing needs, while also setting the stage for our Company's future growth.

MISTRAS was able to significantly improve our financial strength over the last year. We continued to reduce our gross debt, with an $11M decrease in 2022 contributing to total gross debt reduction of almost $100M over the last four years. Our leverage ratio (3.5) is the lowest it's been since 2018, and we grew our operating income by 9%.

Faced with lingering pandemic effects and recent inflation, we achieved strong results in our core oil & gas and aerospace & defense markets, both of which grew at a combined 8%

in 2022. Our oil & gas revenues ended the year up 6% and were the primary driver of our consolidated revenue growth. This was aided by the continued strength of Onstream Pipeline Inspection, which had a second-consecutive record year.

In the aerospace & defense market, our in- house model to perform inspections and adjacent mechanical services in a single facility is continuing

to prove its value as our revenues grow 18% year-over-year. The services we are performing at our aerospace hubs extend well outside the capabilities of typical inspection contractors, and serve as an exemplar of MISTRAS' differentiators - our OneSource™ model of providing the right solution(s), made possible by our financial flexibility and investment capacity. Our expectation is for continued overall growth in aerospace and defense in 2023 due to continued market recovery and our ever-expanding solution portfolio.

I am also proud of the steps we have taken to support our customers' and our own Environmental, Social, Governance, and Safety (ESG+) initiatives. Our solutions inherently contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing environmental and societal disruption through early detection of potential issues. As environmental issues take on ever- increasing importance, they may offer new opportunities for us in the marketplace.

MISTRAS' success in the past year shows that while we continue to operate profitably, we are capable of more. The continued development and integration of our industry- leading offerings, combined with our ongoing organizational

initiatives to drive profitability, make us very excited for the future of our Company.

Accelerating Growth Through

Organizational Efficiency

We recently announced Project Phoenix via our engagement with AlixPartners, to undertake an operational review of the

Company. The review is designed to accelerate profitable growth

and meaningful adjusted EBITDA improvement opportunities, while also identifying steps to achieve sustained cost savings. This review is underway and we will be

sharing more details as actionable insights become available. These steps will help to make the organization more efficient, increase our competitiveness in the marketplace, and support our organic growth areas.

continued on next page

SHAREHOLDER LETTER (CONT.)

Advancement of Key Initiatives -

OneSuite & Sensoria

As MISTRAS continues to lead the digital transformation of asset protection, our state-of-the-art data offerings continue to be an important differentiator for us. MISTRAS has the competitive advantage of supporting multiple facets of our customers' asset protection activities, from inspections, engineering services, online monitoring, and more. Customers traditionally have collected, managed, and analyzed data from those activities independently, but we and our customers understand that data from all inputs must be integrated to see all sides of the asset integrity picture.

With the introduction and evolution of the MISTRAS OneSuite™ asset protection software ecosystem, we are leveraging our multi-disciplined capabilities and technological expertise to revolutionize the way customers view, manage, and understand their integrity data.

The OneSuite™ platform has grown to integrate over 90 software applications, creating the integrity data cross- functionality that customers require but have never before had access to. We have implemented OneSuite™ at over 160 customers sites and issued licenses to more than

1,200 individual users, numbers that we expect to grow as customers continue to realize the benefits of centralizing and digitalizing their data.

MISTRAS' digital solutions and multi-disciplined capabilities are also driving growth in the wind energy market. We installed over 130 Sensoria™ wind blade monitors in 2022 (surpassing our original goal of 100), supplemented by complementary inspection and maintenance services. We're very excited about the potential to convert many of these installed pilots and ongoing trials into longer-term monitoring and service contracts.

After several years of severe headwinds, we believe that our OneSource™ vision, fundamental understanding of our customers' needs, and the hard work we have done to strengthen the business have positioned us well for the future. We have confidence that our multi-disciplined expertise and industry-leading data solutions portfolio will make us stickier with our existing customers while bringing in new customers seeking transformative data solutions.

I would like to sincerely thank all MISTRAS employees for their continued dedication. We have always been a strong and profitable organization and all the actions that we are focusing on today will further strengthen our Company for tomorrow, empowering us to continue as the market leader in asset integrity.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and our management, thank you to our customers, partners, employees, and our loyal shareholders for your continued support of

our Company.

DENNIS M. BERTOLOTTI

MISTRAS Group President and CEO

DR. SOTIRIOS J. VAHAVIOLOS

Founder and Executive Chairman

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-K

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

or

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ___ to ___

Commission File Number 001-34481

Mistras Group, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

22-3341267

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

195 Clarksville Road

Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

  1. 716-4000
    (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the

Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $.01 par value

MG

New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes o No ý

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes o No ý

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ý No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer or a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.:

Disclaimer

MISTRAS Group Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 16:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
12:30pMistras : Notice of 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Proxy Statement.
PU
12:20pMistras : 2022 MISTRAS Annual Report
PU
04/03Mistras : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
04/03Mistras Group, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16MISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 22-23, 202..
GL
03/15MISTRAS GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/09Transcript : Mistras Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/08Mistras : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/08Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $168.2M, vs. Street Est of $168.7M
MT
03/08Earnings Flash (MG) MISTRAS GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $0.09, vs. Street Est of $0.05
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 722 M - -
Net income 2023 16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mistras Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,62 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Executive VP
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Chairman & Chief Executive Office
Chris Smith Vice President-Compliance
Jim J. Forese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.54.56%228
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.09%1 902 294
SHELL PLC4.49%206 999
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED36.69%167 332
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.34%156 252
EQUINOR ASA-12.98%89 894
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer