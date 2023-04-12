Mistras : 2022 MISTRAS Annual Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

MISTRAS achieved a successful 2022 as the world slowly begins to stabilize to its new normal. Building upon our foundations as a OneSource™ solution provider, our work this past year has focused on evolving our service, technology, and software portfolio to provide our customers with the right solutions to meet their ever-changing needs, while also setting the stage for our Company's future growth.

MISTRAS was able to significantly improve our financial strength over the last year. We continued to reduce our gross debt, with an $11M decrease in 2022 contributing to total gross debt reduction of almost $100M over the last four years. Our leverage ratio (3.5) is the lowest it's been since 2018, and we grew our operating income by 9%.

Faced with lingering pandemic effects and recent inflation, we achieved strong results in our core oil & gas and aerospace & defense markets, both of which grew at a combined 8%

in 2022. Our oil & gas revenues ended the year up 6% and were the primary driver of our consolidated revenue growth. This was aided by the continued strength of Onstream Pipeline Inspection, which had a second-consecutive record year.

In the aerospace & defense market, our in- house model to perform inspections and adjacent mechanical services in a single facility is continuing

to prove its value as our revenues grow 18% year-over-year. The services we are performing at our aerospace hubs extend well outside the capabilities of typical inspection contractors, and serve as an exemplar of MISTRAS' differentiators - our OneSource™ model of providing the right solution(s), made possible by our financial flexibility and investment capacity. Our expectation is for continued overall growth in aerospace and defense in 2023 due to continued market recovery and our ever-expanding solution portfolio.