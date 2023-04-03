Advanced search
Mistras : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K
PU
Mistras Group, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
MISTRAS Group to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on March 22-23, 2023
GL
Mistras : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

04/03/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
Document

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2023
Mistras Group, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-34481 22-3341267
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)
195 Clarksville Road
Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (609) 716-4000

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d 2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value MG New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On March 29, 2023, Mistras Group, Inc. (the "Company") dismissed KPMG LLP ("KPMG") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company's Audit Committee approved the decision to change our independent registered public accounting firm from KPMG to PwC.

The audit reports of KPMG on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. In addition, the audit reports of KPMG on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, the Company had no disagreements with KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of KPMG, would have caused KPMG to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with their report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for each of the two years. In addition, during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, there were no "reportable events," as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided KPMG with a copy of the foregoing disclosures prior to the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that KPMG furnish a letter addressed to the Commission, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1, stating whether it agrees with such disclosures, and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree.

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on the Company's behalf consulted PwC regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on financial statements; and as such, neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that PwC concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and the related instructions to this Item) or a "reportable event" (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(v)).

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
16.1
Letter from KPMG, LLP, dated April 3, 2023

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.
Date: April 3, 2023
By: /s/ Edward J. Prajzner
Name: Edward J. Prajzner
Title: Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer








EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description
16.1
Letter from KPMG, LLP, dated April 3, 2023


Attachments

Disclaimer

MISTRAS Group Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
