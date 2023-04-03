Mistras : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2023

Mistras Group, Inc.

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.





On March 29, 2023, Mistras Group, Inc. (the "Company") dismissed KPMG LLP ("KPMG") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023. The Company's Audit Committee approved the decision to change our independent registered public accounting firm from KPMG to PwC.





The audit reports of KPMG on the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. In addition, the audit reports of KPMG on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.





During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, the Company had no disagreements with KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of KPMG, would have caused KPMG to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreements in connection with their report on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for each of the two years. In addition, during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, there were no "reportable events," as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.





The Company provided KPMG with a copy of the foregoing disclosures prior to the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that KPMG furnish a letter addressed to the Commission, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 16.1, stating whether it agrees with such disclosures, and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree.





During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and the subsequent interim period through March 29, 2023, neither the Company nor anyone on the Company's behalf consulted PwC regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on financial statements; and as such, neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that PwC concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and the related instructions to this Item) or a "reportable event" (as defined in Regulation S-K, Item 304(a)(1)(v)).





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.





Exhibit No. Description 16.1 Letter from KPMG, LLP, dated April 3, 2023





