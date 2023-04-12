Mistras : Notice of 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Proxy Statement.
195 Clarksville Road, Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550
Dear Mistras Shareholder:
April 12, 2023
I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Mistras Group, Inc. The meeting will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be conducted completely virtual, via a live webcast. You will be able to attend and participate in our annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, vote your shares and submit questions. There will be no physical meeting location.
At the annual meeting, you and our other shareholders will be asked to vote on the following:
the election of eight directors to our Board of Directors;
the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
an advisory vote on our executive compensation;
an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation; and
any other business which properly comes before the meeting.
You are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 27, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To participate in the meeting webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you receive. You may vote online during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting online, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.
Sincerely,
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos, Ph.D.
Dennis Bertolotti
Executive Chairman of the Board
President and Chief Executive Officer
195 Clarksville Road, Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550
Notice of Annual Meeting
April 12, 2023
The 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Mistras Group, Inc. will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The meeting will be held exclusively via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023. There will be no physical location of the meeting and you will only be able to attend the annual meeting via the webcast. The details of the meeting
are as follows:
MEETING DETAILS
Time and Date
Location
Record Date
May 22, 2023
Webcast at
March 27, 2023
Monday at 1:00 p.m.
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023
Eastern Time
ITEMS OF BUSINESS:
1
Election of eight directors, constituting the entire Board of Directors.
2
Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.
3
An advisory vote on our executive compensation.
4
An advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation.
5
Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Who can vote: Holders of Mistras Group, Inc. common stock as of the close of business on March 27, 2023 are entitled to vote at the meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the meeting.
Attending the Meeting: Shareholders as of the close of business on March 27, 2023, or their duly appointed proxies, may attend the meeting online. To attend the 2023 annual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023, then enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you receive. You may vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.
Voting by proxy: Please submit your proxy and/or voting instructions as described in the accompanying proxy statement or other proxy materials you receive promptly so that a quorum may be represented at the meeting.
By order of the Board of Directors
MICHAEL C. KEEFE
Executive Vice President,
General Counsel and Secretary
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS.
This Proxy Statement and the Mistras Group, Inc. 2022 Annual Report are available electronically on the Internet at
