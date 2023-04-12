Mistras : Notice of 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting and Proxy Statement.

195 Clarksville Road, Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550

Dear Mistras Shareholder:

April 12, 2023

I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting of Mistras Group, Inc. The meeting will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be conducted completely virtual, via a live webcast. You will be able to attend and participate in our annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, vote your shares and submit questions. There will be no physical meeting location.

At the annual meeting, you and our other shareholders will be asked to vote on the following:

the election of eight directors to our Board of Directors;

the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;

an advisory vote on our executive compensation;

an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation; and

any other business which properly comes before the meeting.

You are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 27, 2023, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To participate in the meeting webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2023, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you receive. You may vote online during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting online, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

Sincerely,