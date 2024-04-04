PROXY STATEMENT

General Information

We are providing these proxy materials in connection with the solicitation by our Board of Directors of proxies to be voted at our 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (''2024 Annual Meeting'') and at any adjournment or postponement of the 2024 Annual Meeting. You are invited to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting, which will take place on May 14, 2024, beginning at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, via a webcast over the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MG2024.

The terms ''Mistras,'' the ''Company,'' ''we,'' ''our'' and ''us'' mean Mistras Group, Inc. and the term ''Board'' means our Board of Directors, unless the context indicates otherwise. We are incorporated in the State of Delaware, and our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (''NYSE'') under the symbol ''MG.'' Our fiscal year ends December 31.

PROXY SOLICITATION

The accompanying proxy is being solicited by our Board. The notice of annual meeting and this proxy statement (''Proxy Statement'') and proxy card or voting instructions are first being distributed to shareholders on or about April 4, 2024. In addition to this solicitation, employees of the Company may solicit proxies by telephone. All costs of the solicitation of proxies will be borne by the Company. On the proxy card or voting instruction included in the materials, a shareholder of record (that is, a shareholder who holds the shares in his, her or its own name with our transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC) may substitute the name of another person in place of those persons presently named as proxies. To vote, a substitute proxy must present adequate identification to the Corporate Secretary or Inspector of Election for the 2024 Annual Meeting before the voting occurs.

At the 2024 Annual Meeting, the proxies appointed by the Board (the persons named in the proxy card or voting instructions) will vote your shares as you instruct. If you complete and submit your proxy without indicating how you would like to vote your shares, your proxy will be voted as the Board recommends.

INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS

We are using the Internet as our primary means of furnishing proxy materials to shareholders as permitted by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (''SEC''). Consequently, most shareholders will not receive paper copies of our proxy materials. We will instead send shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials with instructions for accessing the proxy materials, including our Proxy Statement and annual report, and voting via the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also provides information on how shareholders may obtain paper copies of our proxy materials if they so choose and how to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting via the Internet. This makes the proxy distribution process more efficient, less costly and helps conserve natural resources. If you previously elected to receive our proxy materials electronically, these materials will continue to be sent electronically unless you change your election.

VOTING RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD

The Board recommends that shareholders vote: