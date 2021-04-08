Mistras : 2020 MISTRAS Annual Report

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2020 was unlike any year we've experienced since MISTRAS' inception over 40 years ago. Despite all the challenges we faced, we achieved a gross profit margin of 30%, making this the third year in a row in which we improved our gross profit margin by at least 100 basis points (bps). In addition, we generated our highest cash flow from operations over this same time period with $68 million in 2020. These financial results were achieved by demonstrating and expanding our dynamic value-added offering to an evolving market.

At MISTRAS, we take great pride in the role we play in supporting life-sustaining industries across the world. In 2020, we saw firsthand how deeply the world values the peace of mind that feeling safe brings. Being classified as "essential personnel" throughout the last year has emphasized the timeless, indispensable nature of the work we do for our customers and the general public, while also highlighting the need for innovative asset protection technologies that meet the needs of today's world.

We believe we are better prepared than our competitors to succeed in the post-COVID world. MISTRAS has invested heavily in data-focused initiatives with applications across a multitude of legacy and burgeoning industries, and we believe the demand for digital solutions will only increase post-COVID. We are well-positioned to capitalize on coming shifts in the market toward more comprehensive solutions, predictive analytics, and more effective use of technology.

As the world becomes increasingly digitally interconnected, our customers require that same innovation applied to their operations. Our most important deliverable to the customer is the data we provide, and many of our current initiatives are focused on making that data as insight- driven, user-friendly, accessible, and actionable as possible for our customers.

We are actively working on the development of a software ecosystem, which will serve as the single access point for all MISTRAS data service activities. This platform will serve as the culmination of our integration efforts, creating a centralized hub for customers to access all of their integrity data from multiple inputs, while also providing a high-traffic avenue for customers to discover MISTRAS' breadth of software and data insights. We believe a solution like this is a unique offering amongst our competitors and provides advantageous opportunities to scale our relationships within our customers' organizations.

Our focus on creating connected digital paths between data applications and streamlining our customers' operations is also a driving force behind the continued advancement of MISTRAS Digital®, our mobile inspection reporting platform. MISTRAS Digital® helps to solve many of our customer's major pain points, including the timely and accurate delivery of field data to their database, as well as the data's visibility and accessibility once uploaded. A customer implementing MISTRAS Digital® intertwines us into the fabric of their operations, creating a symbiotic relationship that ensures a long-term revenue stream. Usage of MISTRAS Digital® continues to rise, and we have extensive plans for expanded rollouts and new implementations at facilities across the United States and Europe.

Both of these initiatives fit hand-in-glove with our company's vision to innovate and be the integrated-solution partner to solve civilization's unmet asset protection needs.