Mistras : 2020 MISTRAS Annual Report

2020 was unlike any year we've experienced since MISTRAS' inception over 40 years ago. Despite all the challenges we faced, we achieved a gross profit margin of 30%, making this the third year in a row in which we improved our gross profit margin by at least 100 basis points (bps). In addition, we generated our highest cash flow from operations over this same time period with $68 million in 2020. These financial results were achieved by demonstrating and expanding our dynamic value-added offering to an evolving market.
At MISTRAS, we take great pride in the role we play in supporting life-sustaining industries across the world. In 2020, we saw firsthand how deeply the world values the peace of mind that feeling safe brings. Being classified as "essential personnel" throughout the last year has emphasized the timeless, indispensable nature of the work we do for our customers and the general public, while also highlighting the need for innovative asset protection technologies that meet the needs of today's world.
We believe we are better prepared than our competitors to succeed in the post-COVID world. MISTRAS has invested heavily in data-focused initiatives with applications across a multitude of legacy and burgeoning industries, and we believe the demand for digital solutions will only increase post-COVID. We are well-positioned to capitalize on coming shifts in the market toward more comprehensive solutions, predictive analytics, and more effective use of technology.
As the world becomes increasingly digitally interconnected, our customers require that same innovation applied to their operations. Our most important deliverable to the customer is the data we provide, and many of our current initiatives are focused on making that data as insight- driven, user-friendly, accessible, and actionable as possible for our customers.
We are actively working on the development of a software ecosystem, which will serve as the single access point for all MISTRAS data service activities. This platform will serve as the culmination of our integration efforts, creating a centralized hub for customers to access all of their integrity data from multiple inputs, while also providing a high-traffic avenue for customers to discover MISTRAS' breadth of software and data insights. We believe a solution like this is a unique offering amongst our competitors and provides advantageous opportunities to scale our relationships within our customers' organizations.
Our focus on creating connected digital paths between data applications and streamlining our customers' operations is also a driving force behind the continued advancement of MISTRAS Digital®, our mobile inspection reporting platform. MISTRAS Digital® helps to solve many of our customer's major pain points, including the timely and accurate delivery of field data to their database, as well as the data's visibility and accessibility once uploaded. A customer implementing MISTRAS Digital® intertwines us into the fabric of their operations, creating a symbiotic relationship that ensures a long-term revenue stream. Usage of MISTRAS Digital® continues to rise, and we have extensive plans for expanded rollouts and new implementations at facilities across the United States and Europe.
Both of these initiatives fit hand-in-glove with our company's vision to innovate and be the integrated-solution partner to solve civilization's unmet asset protection needs.
The same can be said for our ever-expanding aerospace solutions, as we continue seeking avenues to centralize our customers' manufacturing processes by providing multiple inspection, testing, and machining solutions. We recently received tremendous feedback from a customer for our role as a project manager, performing not only our own work but also overseeing mechanical tasks performed by other contractors, resulting in an expansion of our work scope that will likely last several years. As aerospace manufacturers continually seek to optimize production cycles, our model has proven to reduce delivery times and waste, with a unique value proposition that is unmatched by our competition.
Our ability to effectively supply a wide breadth of integrated solutions is also ideal for the blooming wind energy market. Our inspection, mechanical, access, monitoring, equipment, and data solutions are a natural match to maximize wind turbine uptime and safety. We're actively advancing innovative, proprietary solutions that would detect and communicate wind turbine damages in real time, backed by our abilities to install hardware, quickly and safely access at- height assets, conduct follow-up inspections, perform repairs, and return the assets to service. The margin profiles for online turbine monitoring are recurring and very favorable, and there are currently few competitors, if any, in the wind energy space who can provide the same depth and quality of solutions in a comprehensive manner.
The promising success of these initiatives illustrates that our vision is sound and our model is strong. By embedding our solutions into our customers' operations, we're creating sustainable revenue opportunities that will help us to maintain and advance our position in our core industries, while also supporting our growth in spaces the asset protection industry has potentially underserved.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and will continue to impact certain aspects of the world at large as well as our operations, there are encouraging signs of a return to normalcy during 2021. We are optimistic that revenue will grow in 2021, and will rebound back to pre- pandemic run-rate levels as the year progresses. The demand for our services that assure the safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance of our customers' valuable assets is on the rise, and we are responding by expanding the markets we serve and developing new technologies to serve customers' evolving needs.
On behalf of our Board of Directors and our management team, we extend our thanks to our customers, our partners, our employee workforce, and our loyal shareholders, for their continued support and trust.
Sincerely,
DENNIS M. BERTOLOTTI
MISTRAS Group President and CEO
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 10-K
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
Commission File Number 001-34481
Mistras Group, Inc.
195 Clarksville Road
Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08550
