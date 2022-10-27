MISUMI : FY2022 2Q Consolidated Financial Results （438KB）

This is an abridged translation of the original document in Japanese and is intended for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 4, 2022
Scheduled date of dividend payments: December 6, 2022
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: Yes (materials for institutional investors)
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (meeting for institutional investors)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Accumulated) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
September 30, 2022
188,158
3.2
26,898
(5.6)
27,527
(4.1)
20,240
(2.8)
September 30, 2021
182,238
27.2
28,494
212.2
28,694
215.0
20,831
210.5
(Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥38,260 million 72.2%
Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥22,213 million 231.5%
Net income per share
Net income per share
(diluted)
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2022
71.18
70.98
September 30, 2021
73.31
73.08
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of September 30, 2022
377,335
314,569
82.6
As of March 31, 2022
347,390
279,959
79.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2022: ¥311,528 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥277,225 million
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share for the fiscal year (yen)
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
－
18.33
－
14.71
33.04
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
－
17.80
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
－
19.14
36.94
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of the latest forecast for cash dividends: Yes
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
attributable to
income
income
share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
403,500
10.2
57,300
9.7
57,600
9.7
42,000
11.8
147.72
(Note) Revision of the latest financial results forecasts: None
*Notes:
Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting procedures for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
(Note) For details, please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) on page 9 of the attached document.
Total number of shares outstanding (common shares)
1) Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2022 : 284,525,097 shares
As of March 31, 2022 :
284,452,897 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of September 30, 2022 : 130,070 shares
As of March 31, 2022 :
129,896 shares
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: Six months ended September 30, 2022 : 284,364,717 shares Six months ended September 30, 2021 : 284,149,628 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparation and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions on the earnings forecasts and notes on their use, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward- looking Statements" on page 3 of the attached document.
Contents of Attachment
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results ....................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation of Operating Results ...................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position ..................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements..
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes .....................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
The global economy during the first half of the FY2022 was challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 infection, demand slowed down in China due to the lockdown and power restrictions in some areas. Japan was also affected by the China lockdown and remained sluggish, especially in the automotive sector. In addition, the shortage of materials and parts, which has continued since last year, did not improve in earnest, and capital investment in automation-related facilities and factory operations declined. Meanwhile, demand remained steady in overseas regions except China.
Under this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique business model, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we contribute to industries worldwide related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' reliable, quick delivery needs. Despite our efforts to accurately capture customer demand by utilizing the strong business foundation built to date in IT, logistics, and production as well as our global network, the China lockdown had a strong impact.
Consequently, despite the slowdown in demand, consolidated net sales were ¥188,158 million (3.2% increase year-on-year) thanks to the impact from foreign exchange rate effects.
In terms of profits, an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system, resulted in an operating income of ¥26,898 million (5.6% decrease year-on-year). As a result, ordinary income was ¥27,527 million (4.1% decrease year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥20,240 million (2.8% decrease year-on-year).
Factory Automation (FA) Business
In the FA business, except for Japan and China, where demand slowed, growth continued in other regions with sales of ¥61,415 million (4.0% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥12,241 million (4.3% decrease year-on-year).
Die Components Business
In the Die components business, growth continued in the Americas and Europe, while automotive-related capital expenditures and factory utilization declined in other regions. Sales totaled ¥39,900 million (6.4% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥4,732 million (7.1% decrease year-on-year).
VONA Business
VONA business is MISUMI Group's sales and distribution business of manufacturing / automation-related equipment parts and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products. In addition, this business segment includes MISUMI brand products and third-party manufacturers' products. Despite the continued impact of shortages of products and sales discontinuation of some products, expansion was seen in Asia, Americas, and Europe, resulting in sales of ¥86,842 million (1.4% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥9,924 million (6.4% decrease year-on-year).
2
Explanation of Financial Position
Assets, liabilities and net assets
Total assets as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year were ¥377,335 million, an increase of ¥29,945 million (+8.6%) compared to the previous year-end. This was mainly attributable to an increase of ¥27,377 million (+10.8%) in current assets due to increases in cash and deposits, and merchandise and finished goods, an increase of ¥2,373 million (+5.1%) in property, plant and equipment.
Total liabilities amounted to ¥62,766 million, a decrease of ¥4,664 million (-6.9%) compared to the previous year-end. This was mainly attributable to a decrease of ¥5,825 million (-11.1%) in current liabilities due to decreases in accounts payable - other, income taxes payable and provision for bonuses, despite an increase of ¥1,161 million (+7.7%) in long-term liabilities.
Total net assets amounted to ¥314,569 million, an increase of ¥34,609 million (+12.4%) compared to the previous year-end. This was primarily because shareholders' equity increased by ¥16,239 million (+6.3%) due to an increase in retained earnings, and accumulated other comprehensive income including foreign currency translation adjustments increased by ¥18,063 million (+94.6%).
As a result, the equity ratio was 82.6%, compared to 79.8% at the end of the previous year.
Cash flows
At the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to ¥114,469 million, an increase of ¥13,026 million compared to the previous year-end.
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to a net cash inflow of ¥15,055 million (a net cash inflow of ¥28,345 million for the same period in the previous year). The breakdown is as follows. Income before income taxes was ¥27,391 million. Depreciation and amortization was ¥7,857 million. The amount of decrease in provision for bonuses was ¥2,411 million. The amount of decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade was ¥2,180 million. The amount of increase in inventories was ¥6,695 million. The amount of decrease in accounts payable - other was ¥2,220 million. Income taxes paid was ¥9,019 million.
Cash flows from investing activities amounted to a net cash outflow of ¥5,501 million (a net cash outflow of ¥12,494 million for the same period in the previous year). The main item was purchase of fixed assets of ¥4,885 million.
Cash flows from financing activities amounted to a net cash outflow of ¥5,164 million (a net cash outflow of ¥3,503 million for the same period in the previous year). The main item was dividends paid of ¥4,182 million.
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and OtherForward-lookingStatements There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023,
announced on May 6, 2022. Regarding the future business environment, although the trend of global automation- related demand will remain unchanged over the medium to long term, the impact of COVID-19 infection and a slowdown in demand due to shortages of parts and other factors are increasing uncertainty. Considering our measures and exchange rate effects, we will not change the previously announced earnings forecast.
In the event of any significant events that may affect our business performance due to changes in the business environment, we will promptly disclose such information.
The forecast for dividends is announced in the press release dated October 27, 2022, titled "Announcing an interim dividend distribution and revisions to forecasts for year-end and annual dividends."
