MISUMI : FY2022 2Q Consolidated Financial Results （438KB）

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] October 27, 2022 Company name: MISUMI Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 9962 URL: https://www.misumi.co.jp Representative: Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: November 4, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payments: December 6, 2022 Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: Yes (materials for institutional investors) Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (meeting for institutional investors) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Accumulated) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % September 30, 2022 188,158 3.2 26,898 (5.6) 27,527 (4.1) 20,240 (2.8) September 30, 2021 182,238 27.2 28,494 212.2 28,694 215.0 20,831 210.5 (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥38,260 million 72.2% Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥22,213 million 231.5% Net income per share Net income per share (diluted) Six months ended Yen Yen September 30, 2022 71.18 70.98 September 30, 2021 73.31 73.08 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of September 30, 2022 377,335 314,569 82.6 As of March 31, 2022 347,390 279,959 79.8 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of September 30, 2022: ¥311,528 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥277,225 million 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share for the fiscal year (yen) 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 － 18.33 － 14.71 33.04 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 － 17.80 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 － 19.14 36.94 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of the latest forecast for cash dividends: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating Ordinary Net income Net income per Net sales attributable to income income share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 403,500 10.2 57,300 9.7 57,600 9.7 42,000 11.8 147.72 (Note) Revision of the latest financial results forecasts: None *Notes: Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting procedures for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None (Note) For details, please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) on page 9 of the attached document. Total number of shares outstanding (common shares)

1) Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of September 30, 2022 : 284,525,097 shares As of March 31, 2022 : 284,452,897 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of September 30, 2022 : 130,070 shares As of March 31, 2022 : 129,896 shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: Six months ended September 30, 2022 : 284,364,717 shares Six months ended September 30, 2021 : 284,149,628 shares

These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparation and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions on the earnings forecasts and notes on their use, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward- looking Statements" on page 3 of the attached document.

Contents of Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results .................................................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results ................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position .................................................................................................. 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements.. 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ..................................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ........................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ................................... 6 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .......................................................................... 8 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................ 9 (Notes on going concern assumption)................................................................................................ 9 (Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity)...................................................................... 9 (Changes in scope of consolidation or scope of equity method) ...................................................... 9 (Changes in accounting policies) ....................................................................................................... 9 (Additional information) .................................................................................................................... 9 (Segment information) ................................................................................................................... 10 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation of Operating Results The global economy during the first half of the FY2022 was challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 infection, demand slowed down in China due to the lockdown and power restrictions in some areas. Japan was also affected by the China lockdown and remained sluggish, especially in the automotive sector. In addition, the shortage of materials and parts, which has continued since last year, did not improve in earnest, and capital investment in automation-related facilities and factory operations declined. Meanwhile, demand remained steady in overseas regions except China. Under this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique business model, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we contribute to industries worldwide related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' reliable, quick delivery needs. Despite our efforts to accurately capture customer demand by utilizing the strong business foundation built to date in IT, logistics, and production as well as our global network, the China lockdown had a strong impact. Consequently, despite the slowdown in demand, consolidated net sales were ¥188,158 million (3.2% increase year-on-year) thanks to the impact from foreign exchange rate effects. In terms of profits, an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system, resulted in an operating income of ¥26,898 million (5.6% decrease year-on-year). As a result, ordinary income was ¥27,527 million (4.1% decrease year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥20,240 million (2.8% decrease year-on-year). Factory Automation (FA) Business In the FA business, except for Japan and China, where demand slowed, growth continued in other regions with sales of ¥61,415 million (4.0% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥12,241 million (4.3% decrease year-on-year). Die Components Business In the Die components business, growth continued in the Americas and Europe, while automotive-related capital expenditures and factory utilization declined in other regions. Sales totaled ¥39,900 million (6.4% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥4,732 million (7.1% decrease year-on-year). VONA Business VONA business is MISUMI Group's sales and distribution business of manufacturing / automation-related equipment parts and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products. In addition, this business segment includes MISUMI brand products and third-party manufacturers' products. Despite the continued impact of shortages of products and sales discontinuation of some products, expansion was seen in Asia, Americas, and Europe, resulting in sales of ¥86,842 million (1.4% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥9,924 million (6.4% decrease year-on-year). 2