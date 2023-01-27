MISUMI : FY2022 3Q Consolidated Financial Results （315KB）

This is an abridged translation of the original document in Japanese and is intended for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP] January 27, 2023 Company name: MISUMI Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 9962 URL: https://www.misumi.co.jp Representative: Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President Contact: Toru Takanami, CFO and Senior Corporate Officer and Representative Corporate Officer, Finance Platform Phone: +81-3-5805-7401 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 3, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend payments: － Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: None Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Accumulated) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 31, 2022 281,995 2.9 38,306 (8.6) 39,208 (6.7) 28,641 (4.2) December 31, 2021 274,155 22.9 41,898 139.0 42,035 140.8 29,903 145.4 (Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥36,121 million 0.4% Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥35,967 million 174.4% Net income per share Net income per share (diluted) Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 100.71 100.42 December 31, 2021 105.23 104.88 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of December 31, 2022 366,994 307,407 83.0 As of March 31, 2022 347,390 279,959 79.8 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥304,442 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥277,225 million 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share for the fiscal year (yen) 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 － 18.33 － 14.71 33.04 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 － 17.80 － Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 14.29 32.09 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of the latest forecast for cash dividends: Yes

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating Ordinary Net income Net income per Net sales attributable to income income share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 377,000 3.0 49,000 (6.1) 50,000 (4.8) 36,500 (2.8) 128.30 (Note) Revision of the latest financial results forecasts: Yes *Notes: Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting procedures for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) " on page 9 of the attached document. Total number of shares outstanding (common shares)

1) Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of December 31, 2022 : 284,609,097 shares As of March 31, 2022 : 284,452,897 shares 2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of December 31, 2022 : 130,070 shares As of March 31, 2022 : 129,896 shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: Nine months ended December 31, 2022 : 284,390,000 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2021 : 284,169,270 shares

Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparation and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions on the earnings forecasts and notes on their use, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward- looking Statements" on page 3 of the attached document.

Contents of Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements.. 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 8 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 (Notes on going concern assumption) 9 (Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) 9 (Changes in scope of consolidation or scope of application of equity method) 9 (Changes in accounting policies) 9 (Additional information) 9 (Segment information) 10 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the global economy was cautious about automation-related capital expenditures. In addition, the global recessionary trend intensified amid the lingering effects of the COVID-19 infection. In China, demand remained sluggish due to the lockdown at the period's beginning and the disease's subsequent rapid spread. Demand in overseas regions other than China also gradually slowed due to the economic slowdown and inflation. In Japan, although there were signs of recovery in the second half of the period, particularly in the automotive sector, a full recovery in demand still needs to be achieved. Under this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique Business MODEL, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we contribute to industries related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' reliable and quick delivery needs. Despite our efforts to accurately anticipate customer demand by leveraging our solid business foundation in IT, logistics, and manufacturing and our global network of locations, we were severely impacted by the worldwide slump in investment demand, particularly in China and Japan. Consequently, consolidated net sales were ¥281,995 million (2.9% increase year-on-year). In terms of profit, operating income was 38,306 million yen (8.6% decrease year-on-year) and ordinary income was ¥39,208 million yen (6.7% decrease year-on- year) due to a decrease in sales volume and an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system. Net income attributable to owners of parent totaled ¥28,641 million yen (4.2% decrease year-on-year). Factory Automation (FA) Business In the FA business, demand remained weak in China and Japan. Still, growth continued in other regions, with net sales of ¥91,788 million (3.2% increase year-on-year) and operating income of ¥17,294 million yen (6.7% decrease year-on-year). Die Components Business The Die components business remained generally weak due to lower global automotive-related capital spending and factory utilization, with net sales of ¥59,936 million (6.6% increase year-on-year) and operating income of ¥7,022 million (7.4% decrease year-on-year). VONA Business VONA business is MISUMI Group's sales and distribution business of manufacturing / automation-related equipment parts and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products. In addition, this business segment includes MISUMI brand products and third-party manufacturers' products. In addition to the impact of reduced factory operations, particularly in China and Japan, and the suspension of sales that continued throughout the first half of the fiscal year, supply difficulties for some products have yet to be fully resolved, as a result of which sales were ¥130,270 million (1.0% increase year-on-year) and operating income was ¥13,989 million (11.3% decrease year-on-year). 2