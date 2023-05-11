MISUMI : FY2022 (ending March 2023) Full year earnings report （134KB）

Table of contents

April 28, 2023

Ryusei Ono

Representative Director and President

Market conditions and our initiatives for FY22

No major disruptions to our view of the trends and developments in the market over

the medium to long term

• Shift in demand from internal combustion engine vehicles and cell phones to electric vehicles,

robots and semiconductors

• Regional blocs in global supply chains

On the other hand, the Chinese market's slowdown has had a considerable impact in

the single fiscal year

FY22 full year earnings overview • The market conditions have deteriorated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with

respectively

lockdowns and the resurgence of infections during the first and second halves of the year,

• Sluggish demand in China has resulted in negative spillover effects in Japan and other Asian

countries

• It has been a challenging year with economic downturns in China, Japan, and other parts of Asia,

which were not offset by growth in Europe and the U.S.

In this environment, we will proactively prepare for the next phase of demand

recovery by continuing to be on the offensive

• We accelerated the innovation of our regional MODEL to meet the diverse needs of each region

• Despite the aggressive implementation of product development, we have managed to absorb

FX rates (vs Yen) FY21 actual FY22 actual

the impact of cost increases and maintain a certain level of profitability

USD 112.9 yen 135.1 yen

• Continued to invest in fortifying our greatest strength, which is our ability to provide "global,

EUR 131.0 yen 141.3 yen

reliable and quick delivery"

RMB 17.6 yen 19.7 yen