|
MISUMI : FY2022 (ending March 2023) Full year earnings report （134KB）
Table of contents
|
MISUMI Group Inc.
|
|
|
|
FY2022 (ended March 31, 2023)
|
1.
|
FY22 full year earnings overview
|
2
|
Full year earnings report
|
2.
|
FY23 market outlook and consolidated earnings forecasts
|
10
|
and future initiatives
|
|
|
April 28, 2023
Ryusei Ono
Representative Director and President
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market conditions and our initiatives for FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
No major disruptions to our view of the trends and developments in the market over
|
|
|
|
|
|
the medium to long term
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Shift in demand from internal combustion engine vehicles and cell phones to electric vehicles,
|
|
|
|
|
|
robots and semiconductors
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Regional blocs in global supply chains
|
|
|
|
|
|
On the other hand, the Chinese market's slowdown has had a considerable impact in
|
|
|
|
|
|
the single fiscal year
|
FY22 full year earnings overview
|
|
|
• The market conditions have deteriorated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with
|
|
|
respectively
|
|
|
|
|
|
lockdowns and the resurgence of infections during the first and second halves of the year,
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Sluggish demand in China has resulted in negative spillover effects in Japan and other Asian
|
|
|
|
|
|
countries
|
|
|
|
|
|
• It has been a challenging year with economic downturns in China, Japan, and other parts of Asia,
|
|
|
|
|
|
which were not offset by growth in Europe and the U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
In this environment, we will proactively prepare for the next phase of demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
recovery by continuing to be on the offensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
• We accelerated the innovation of our regional MODEL to meet the diverse needs of each region
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Despite the aggressive implementation of product development, we have managed to absorb
|
|
FX rates (vs Yen)
|
FY21 actual
|
FY22 actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the impact of cost increases and maintain a certain level of profitability
|
|
USD
|
112.9 yen
|
135.1 yen
|
|
|
|
• Continued to invest in fortifying our greatest strength, which is our ability to provide "global,
|
|
EUR
|
131.0 yen
|
141.3 yen
|
|
|
|
reliable and quick delivery"
|
|
RMB
|
17.6 yen
|
19.7 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
3
|
|
|
FY22 full year earnings overview
|
|
|
|
|
FY22 sales by business segment
|
|
|
|
Despite the lockdown in China at the beginning of the period and a subsequent
|
All businesses are being affected by the slowdown, but we increased our revenue
|
|
through the exchange rate effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
slowdown in demand during the second half, sales managed to exceed last
|
FA/VONA: Growth in Europe and the U.S. was not enough to offset
|
|
year's figures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sluggishness in China and Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
In addition to the decline in sales volumes, profits were lower due to an increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
Die Components: Weakness in China and Asia due to delayed automotive
|
|
in investments and expenses in connection with assertive measures
|
|
|
investment and lower capacity utilization
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Actual
|
1/27
|
Actual
|
|
Percentage change
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Actual
|
|
Actual
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
|
Revised plan
|
|
YoY
|
|
Vs plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen basis
|
Local currency basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
366,160
|
377,000
|
373,151
|
|
+1.9%
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
366,160
|
|
373,151
|
+1.9%
|
-4.4%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
52,210
|
49,000
|
46,615
|
|
-10.7%
|
|
-4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FA business
|
119,253
|
|
121,932
|
+2.2%
|
-3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margin
|
14.3%
|
13.0%
|
12.5%
|
|
-1.8pt
|
|
-0.5pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Die components
|
75,108
|
|
79,125
|
+5.3%
|
-4.8%
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
52,500
|
50,000
|
47,838
|
|
-8.9%
|
|
-4.3%
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
37,557
|
36,500
|
34,282
|
|
-8.7%
|
|
-6.1%
|
|
|
|
VONA business
|
171,799
|
|
172,093
|
+0.2%
|
-4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22 sales by region (local currency basis)
|
|
|
|
|
FY22 sales by region (local currency basis)
|
Japan: Sluggish performance across the automotive industry due to slow business in
|
Asia: In the first half of the year, Asia, excluding China, experienced significant
|
China and low factory utilization rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
growth in the rechargeable battery sector. However, growth slowed significantly
|
Overseas: Although Europe and the U.S. are expected to continue to grow, the global
|
in the second half of the year
|
|
|
|
|
recession in the middle of the period is likely to have an impact on their economies
|
U.S./Europe: Continued growth mainly in electric vehicles despite signs of
|
Consequently, the overseas ratio increased by 1.6 percentage points YoY, reaching 53.7%
|
recession in the second half of the year
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
Domestic & overseas sales
|
Billion yen
|
|
|
Overseas sales
|
|
|
|
Asia (including China)
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index: FY21=100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index: FY21 = 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87 50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
FY22
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
FY22
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
FY22
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
sales
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rates (vs Yen)
|
FY21 actual
|
|
FY22 actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China 92 (82)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
112.9 yen
|
|
|
135.1 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia 104 (94)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parentheses indicate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
|
|
131.0 yen
|
|
|
141.3 yen
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21 FY22
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
local currency basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
|
17.6yen
|
|
|
19.7 yen
|
13
|
13
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
FY22 operating income by business segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22 operating income analysis (YoY)
|
|
FA/ VONA: A significant decrease in sales volumes in China, Asia, and Japan
|
Cost containment measures and foreign exchange effects helped mitigate the
|
|
impact of lower volumes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
caused the decline in profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth initiatives (IT infrastructure renewal, price reduction) implemented as
|
|
Die Components: Reduced automobile demand caused a decrease in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
planned while maintaining a certain level of profitability
|
|
|
|
|
production, resulting in lower capacity utilization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
70
|
|
|
|
8.1 1.3
|
0.8
|
-6.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21
|
|
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.2
|
Personnel
|
Reduced
|
-4.8
|
-1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
warehouse/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
Actual
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
organization
|
costs
|
Sales
|
-1.5
|
-0.7-0.8 46.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
Forex
|
|
volume IT infra.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margin
|
|
|
Margin
|
Yen basis
|
Local currency basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impact
|
|
enhancement
|
PU/CD*
|
China Export
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PD
|
freight
|
|
Total
|
|
52,210
|
|
14.3%
|
46,615
|
12.5%
|
-10.7%
|
|
|
-26.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
14.3% (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FA business
|
|
23,381
|
|
19.6%
|
21,384
|
17.5%
|
-8.5%
|
|
|
-23.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Die components
|
|
9,542
|
|
12.7%
|
8,723
|
11.0%
|
-8.6%
|
|
|
-22.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*PU/PD: Price Up = price increase / Price Down = price decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VONA business
|
|
19,287
|
|
11.2%
|
16,506
|
9.6%
|
-14.4%
|
|
|
-31.1%
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
*CU/CD: Cost Up = cost increase / Cost Down = cost decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market outlook for FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No change in the view of
|
medium- to long-term market trends and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Based on market conditions from the previous year, a full demand recovery is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expected in the second half of FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 market outlook and
|
|
|
|
|
|
• The recovery and expansion of automation demand is expected to be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
driven primarily by China and other overseas markets
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated earnings forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Significantly accelerate investments in electric vehicles, semiconductors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and other growth areas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Considering these factors, the Company is:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• committed to continuously improving our products and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• aiming to innovate its business foundation while maintaining thorough
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• preparing for the upcoming high growth phase by leveraging our global,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rates (vs Yen)
|
FY22 actual
|
|
FY23 plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
135.1 yen
|
|
130.0 yen
|
|
|
reliable and quick delivery capabilities and emphasizing short lead times
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
141.3 yen
|
|
138.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
19.7 yen
|
|
19.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 full year earnings forecast
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 sales forecast by business segment
|
|
|
|
Although the market remains uncertain, the Company is taking innovative steps
|
|
|
FA/ VONA: We aim to accelerate meviy development, expand the lineup of
|
|
to achieve record sales performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
economy products, and focus growth primarily on overseas markets
|
|
|
|
The Company aims to maintain profitability while making the necessary upfront
|
|
Die Components: A moderate recovery in global automotive demand is
|
|
investments in innovation for its Business MODEL
|
|
|
|
|
expected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen basis
|
Local currency basis
|
|
|
|
Category
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Plan
|
Yen basis
|
Local currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
373,151
|
396,000
|
+6.1%
|
+8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
373,151
|
396,000
|
+6.1%
|
|
+8.0%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
46,615
|
51,000
|
+9.4%
|
+14.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FA business
|
121,932
|
135,586
|
+11.2%
|
|
+13.2%
|
|
|
|
Margin
|
12.5%
|
12.9%
|
+0.4pt
|
+0.7pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Die components
|
79,125
|
80,857
|
+2.2%
|
|
+4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
47,838
|
51,400
|
+7.4%
|
-
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VONA business
|
172,093
|
179,557
|
+4.3%
|
|
+5.8%
|
|
|
Net income
|
34,282
|
37,800
|
+10.3%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 domestic & overseas sales
|
|
|
|
|
FY23 sales by region (local currency basis)
|
|
|
|
Japan: We plan to secure growth by expanding into areas supported by meviy and
|
Asia: We aim to achieve market penetration of economy products by accelerating
|
developing new sources of demand
|
|
|
|
|
new product launches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas:The effects of unique measures, in addition to the recovery of market
|
U.S. and Europe: We aim to expand customer base by focusing on growth areas
|
conditions in China and other Asian markets from the next period, will contribute to growth
|
As a result, the overseas ratio was 54.6%, up 0.9 pt from the previous year
|
such as electric vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Domestic & overseas sales
|
Billion yen
|
|
|
Overseas sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia(including China)
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index: FY22=100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
216.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index: FY22=100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
currency
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
FY23
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
FY23
|
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
40
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rates (vs Yen)
|
FY22 actual
|
|
FY23 plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China 108(112)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
|
|
135.1 yen
|
|
130.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
109(111)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
|
|
141.3 yen
|
|
138.0 yen
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22 FY23
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parentheses indicate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
FY23
|
|
|
local currency basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB
|
|
|
19.7 yen
|
|
|
19.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
FY23 operating income analysis (YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company plans to significantly increase its profits through the effects of
|
FY22: Despite some delays caused by the impact of LD in China, we will execute
|
sales growth and improvement in profit margins (PU/CD*)
|
|
|
our plan with a focus on the renewal of our core systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We will continue to implement "assertive measures" to improve our operating
|
FY23: We aim to strengthen our logistics and production capabilities, and
|
income levels and ratios year over year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
further refine our global, reliable and quick delivery capabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
4.2
|
0.5
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
Billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transition of capital investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production and logistics related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PU/CD*
|
expenses
|
China/Asia
|
-2.9
|
-2.3
|
51.0
|
|
|
|
|
IT related
|
21.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PD
|
IT infra.
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
46.6
|
|
|
enhancement HR & org.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forex
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reinforcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assertive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
(5.0
|
related
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(logistics)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.5%
|
|
|
|
|
12.9%
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.7
|
related
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(logistics)
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
8.6
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*PU/PD: Price Up = price increase / Price Down = price decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
*CU/CD: Cost Up = cost increase / Cost Down = cost decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
17
|
|
18
|
|
19
|
20
|
|
21
|
|
22
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY22
|
|
|
|
|
FY23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder return
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For FY22, a full-year dividend of ¥30.14 per share is planned
|
For FY23, we expect to pay a full-year dividend of ¥33.22 per share, with a
|
|
payout ratio of 25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company has resolved to repurchase its own stocks as follows:
|
|
The increase of 3.08 yen compared to the previous year represents a 10.2% increase and a
|
|
|
|
・Maximum purchase amount: 10 billion yen
|
|
new record high
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.22
|
Yen/ stock
|
・Maximum number of stocks to be repurchased: 4,000,000 stocks
|
12,000
|
Total amount of dividends
|
|
Dividends per stock
|
|
33.04
|
30.14
|
35.00
|
・Purchase period : May 1st , 2023 ~ July 31st, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
22.60
|
21.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.00
|
We implement our stock buy-back program in a flexible manner, taking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
into consideration factors such as long-term growth investments,
|
|
|
|
16.71
|
|
|
15.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
available cash, and stock market trends, among others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
15.42
|
|
|
|
14.55
|
|
|
|
9,452
|
15.00
|
|
|
13.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,391
|
8,573
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We strive to balance sustainable growth and maximize shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
6,400
|
6,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
3,573
|
4,231
|
4,597
|
|
|
4,128
|
4,286
|
|
|
|
|
returns through a flexible capital policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
FY14
|
FY15
|
FY16
|
FY17
|
FY18
|
FY19
|
FY20
|
FY21
|
FY22
|
FY23
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected
|
Plan
|
18
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
