MISUMI : FY2022 first half consolidated financial results （319KB）

October 27, 2022
MISUMI Group Inc.
FY2022 first half consolidated financial results
～Sales increased due to foreign exchange effects, despite the strong impact of slowing demand in Japan and China～
MISUMI Group Inc. announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2022 (April 1, 2022- September 30, 2022) today. Major performance indicators are as follows.
(Million yen)
FY2021 first half
FY2022 first half
YoY change
Net sales
182,238
188,158
+3.2%
Operating income
28,494
26,898
-5.6%
Net income
20,831
20,240
-2.8%
Earnings per share
73.31 yen
71.18 yen
1. Highlights of FY2022 first half consolidated financial results
The global economy during the first half of the FY2022 was challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 infection, demand slowed down in China due to the lockdown and power restrictions in some areas. Japan was also affected by the China lockdown and remained sluggish, especially in the automotive sector. In addition, the shortage of materials and parts, which has continued since last year, did not improve in earnest, and capital investment in automation-related facilities and factory operations declined. Meanwhile, demand remained steady in overseas regions except China.
Under this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique business model, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we contribute to industries worldwide related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' reliable, quick delivery needs. Despite our efforts to accurately capture customer demand by utilizing the strong business foundation built to date in IT, logistics, and production as well as our global network, the China lockdown had a strong impact.
Consequently, despite the slowdown in demand, consolidated net sales were ¥188,158 million an increase of 3.2% thanks to the impact from foreign exchange rate effects (4.1% decrease on a local currency basis). In terms of profits, an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system, resulted in an operating income of ¥26,898 million (5.6% decrease year-on-year). As a result, ordinary income was ¥27,527 million (4.1% decrease year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥20,240
million (2.8% decrease year-on-year).
2. All businesses were affected by the slowdown in demand, but foreign exchange effects helped secure revenue growth
Segment sales for FY2022 first half are shown in the table below.
Net sales (million yen)
YoY change
FY2021
FY2022
Local
Yen basis
Currency
first half
first half
basis
FA business
59,073
61,415
+4.0％
-3.2％
Die components
37,515
39,900
+6.4％
-5.1％
business
VONA business
85,649
86,842
+1.4％
-4.2％
Total
182,238
188,158
+3.2％
-4.1％
In the FA business, except for Japan and China, where demand slowed, growth continued in other regions.
In the Die components business, growth continued in the Americas and Europe, while automotive-related capital expenditures and factory utilization declined in other regions.
In the VONA business, despite the continued impact of shortages of products and sales discontinuation of some products, expansion was seen in Asia, Americas, and Europe.
3. Steady performance in the U.S. and Europe, while Japan and China, impacted by the China lockdown, remained sluggish
Regional break down of sales for FY 2022 first half were as follows.
Net sales (million yen)
YoY change
FY2021
FY2022
Local
Yen basis
currency
first half
first half
basis
Japan
87,157
84,069
-3.5%
－
Overseas
95,081
104,089
+9.5%
-4.6%
China
37,786
37,492
-0.8%
-14.7%
Asia
26,984
29,298
+8.6%
-2.4%
United States
16,395
21,284
+29.8%
+7.2%
Europe
10,304
11,642
+13.0%
+6.4%
Other
3,611
4,370
+21.0%
+0.2%
In Japan, sales declined 3.5% year-on-year due to a slow recovery from the impact of China lockdown, including the automotive sector.
Overseas, except for China, which was affected by the lockdowns and power restrictions, sales were generally firm, increasing 9.5% year-on-year.
4. Interim dividend per share to be 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year
MISUMI established its shareholder return policy by comprehensively considering various factors such as the expansion of its management system, the strengthening of its balance sheet, and the enhancement of its capital efficiency, to realize sustainable growth and to improve its corporate value.
With respect to dividends, our payout ratio is set at 25%. In light of this, we paid out an interim dividend per share of 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year.
We revised our year-end dividend forecast to 19.14 yen per share, an increase of 4.43 yen year-on-year, an increase of 0.58 yen to our previous forecast.
Annual dividend
Interim
Year-end
Total
Previous forecast
18.56 yen
36.94 yen
Payout ratio
25.0%
25.0%
Revised forecast
19.14 yen
36.94 yen
Payout ratio
25.0%
25.0%
FY2022 interim
17.80 yen
per-share dividend
FY2021 interim
18.33 yen
14.71 yen
33.04 yen
per-share dividend
Payout ratio
25.0%
25.0%
25.0%
5. The consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, remains unchanged
There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced on May 6, 2022. Regarding the future business environment, although the trend of global automation-related demand will remain unchanged over the medium to long term, the impact of COVID-19 infection and a slowdown in demand due to shortages of parts and other factors are increasing uncertainty. Considering our measures and exchange rate effects, we will not change the previously announced earnings forecast.
In the event of any significant events that may affect our business performance due to changes in the business environment, we will promptly disclose such information.
The outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and the forward-looking statements in this document have been prepared on the basis of information available at the time of preparation. This includes the domestic and foreign economic climate, changes in foreign exchange rates for various currencies, and other factors that may affect business performance, that have been determined to be reasonable by MISUMI Group Inc. as well as risks and uncertainties. In light of this, please refrain from making investment decisions solely on the basis of this outlook. Actual business performance may differ greatly from this outlook due to various factors that affect MISUMI Group Inc., including economic climate, market trends and exchange rates.
Please refer to our earnings results report for details on consolidated earnings results for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
