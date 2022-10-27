MISUMI : FY2022 first half consolidated financial results （319KB）

October 27, 2022 MISUMI Group Inc. FY2022 first half consolidated financial results ～Sales increased due to foreign exchange effects, despite the strong impact of slowing demand in Japan and China～ MISUMI Group Inc. announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2022 (April 1, 2022- September 30, 2022) today. Major performance indicators are as follows. (Million yen) FY2021 first half FY2022 first half YoY change Net sales 182,238 188,158 +3.2% Operating income 28,494 26,898 -5.6% Net income 20,831 20,240 -2.8% Earnings per share 73.31 yen 71.18 yen 1. Highlights of FY2022 first half consolidated financial results The global economy during the first half of the FY2022 was challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 infection, demand slowed down in China due to the lockdown and power restrictions in some areas. Japan was also affected by the China lockdown and remained sluggish, especially in the automotive sector. In addition, the shortage of materials and parts, which has continued since last year, did not improve in earnest, and capital investment in automation-related facilities and factory operations declined. Meanwhile, demand remained steady in overseas regions except China.

Consequently, despite the slowdown in demand, consolidated net sales were ¥188,158 million an increase of 3.2% thanks to the impact from foreign exchange rate effects (4.1% decrease on a local currency basis). In terms of profits, an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system, resulted in an operating income of ¥26,898 million (5.6% decrease year-on-year). As a result, ordinary income was ¥27,527 million (4.1% decrease year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥20,240 million (2.8% decrease year-on-year). 1

2. All businesses were affected by the slowdown in demand, but foreign exchange effects helped secure revenue growth Segment sales for FY2022 first half are shown in the table below. Net sales (million yen) YoY change FY2021 FY2022 Local Yen basis Currency first half first half basis FA business 59,073 61,415 +4.0％ -3.2％ Die components 37,515 39,900 +6.4％ -5.1％ business VONA business 85,649 86,842 +1.4％ -4.2％ Total 182,238 188,158 +3.2％ -4.1％ In the FA business, except for Japan and China, where demand slowed, growth continued in other regions.

automotive-related capital expenditures and factory utilization declined in other regions. In the VONA business, despite the continued impact of shortages of products and sales discontinuation of some products, expansion was seen in Asia, Americas, and Europe. 3. Steady performance in the U.S. and Europe, while Japan and China, impacted by the China lockdown, remained sluggish Regional break down of sales for FY 2022 first half were as follows. Net sales (million yen) YoY change FY2021 FY2022 Local Yen basis currency first half first half basis Japan 87,157 84,069 -3.5% － Overseas 95,081 104,089 +9.5% -4.6% China 37,786 37,492 -0.8% -14.7% Asia 26,984 29,298 +8.6% -2.4% United States 16,395 21,284 +29.8% +7.2% Europe 10,304 11,642 +13.0% +6.4% Other 3,611 4,370 +21.0% +0.2% In Japan, sales declined 3.5% year-on-year due to a slow recovery from the impact of China lockdown, including the automotive sector.

4. Interim dividend per share to be 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year MISUMI established its shareholder return policy by comprehensively considering various factors such as the expansion of its management system, the strengthening of its balance sheet, and the enhancement of its capital efficiency, to realize sustainable growth and to improve its corporate value.

With respect to dividends, our payout ratio is set at 25%. In light of this, we paid out an interim dividend per share of 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year.

We revised our year-end dividend forecast to 19.14 yen per share, an increase of 4.43 yen year-on-year, an increase of 0.58 yen to our previous forecast. Annual dividend Interim Year-end Total Previous forecast 18.56 yen 36.94 yen Payout ratio 25.0% 25.0% Revised forecast 19.14 yen 36.94 yen Payout ratio 25.0% 25.0% FY2022 interim 17.80 yen per-share dividend FY2021 interim 18.33 yen 14.71 yen 33.04 yen per-share dividend Payout ratio 25.0% 25.0% 25.0% 5. The consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, remains unchanged There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced on May 6, 2022. Regarding the future business environment, although the trend of global automation-related demand will remain unchanged over the medium to long term, the impact of COVID-19 infection and a slowdown in demand due to shortages of parts and other factors are increasing uncertainty. Considering our measures and exchange rate effects, we will not change the previously announced earnings forecast. In the event of any significant events that may affect our business performance due to changes in the business environment, we will promptly disclose such information.

In the event of any significant events that may affect our business performance due to changes in the business environment, we will promptly disclose such information. FY2022 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) consolidated earnings forecast Net sales Operating Ordinary Net income Earnings income income per share Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen yen Full year forecast 403,500 57,300 57,600 42,000 147.72 FY2021 results 366,160 52,210 52,500 37,557 132.15 Ratio (%) +10.2% +9.7% +9.7% +11.8% － 3