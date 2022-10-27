Advanced search
MISUMI : FY2022 first half consolidated financial results （319KB）

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
October 27, 2022

MISUMI Group Inc.

FY2022 first half consolidated financial results

Sales increased due to foreign exchange effects, despite the strong impact of slowing demand in Japan and China

MISUMI Group Inc. announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of FY2022 (April 1, 2022- September 30, 2022) today. Major performance indicators are as follows.

(Million yen)

FY2021 first half

FY2022 first half

YoY change

Net sales

182,238

188,158

+3.2%

Operating income

28,494

26,898

-5.6%

Net income

20,831

20,240

-2.8%

Earnings per share

73.31 yen

71.18 yen

1. Highlights of FY2022 first half consolidated financial results

  • The global economy during the first half of the FY2022 was challenging due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 infection, demand slowed down in China due to the lockdown and power restrictions in some areas. Japan was also affected by the China lockdown and remained sluggish, especially in the automotive sector. In addition, the shortage of materials and parts, which has continued since last year, did not improve in earnest, and capital investment in automation-related facilities and factory operations declined. Meanwhile, demand remained steady in overseas regions except China.
  • Under this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique business model, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we contribute to industries worldwide related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' reliable, quick delivery needs. Despite our efforts to accurately capture customer demand by utilizing the strong business foundation built to date in IT, logistics, and production as well as our global network, the China lockdown had a strong impact.
  • Consequently, despite the slowdown in demand, consolidated net sales were ¥188,158 million an increase of 3.2% thanks to the impact from foreign exchange rate effects (4.1% decrease on a local currency basis). In terms of profits, an increase in expenses related to the introduction of a new core system, resulted in an operating income of ¥26,898 million (5.6% decrease year-on-year). As a result, ordinary income was ¥27,527 million (4.1% decrease year-on-year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥20,240

million (2.8% decrease year-on-year).

1

2. All businesses were affected by the slowdown in demand, but foreign exchange effects helped secure revenue growth

  • Segment sales for FY2022 first half are shown in the table below.

Net sales (million yen)

YoY change

FY2021

FY2022

Local

Yen basis

Currency

first half

first half

basis

FA business

59,073

61,415

+4.0

-3.2

Die components

37,515

39,900

+6.4

-5.1

business

VONA business

85,649

86,842

+1.4

-4.2

Total

182,238

188,158

+3.2

-4.1

  • In the FA business, except for Japan and China, where demand slowed, growth continued in other regions.
  • In the Die components business, growth continued in the Americas and Europe, while automotive-related capital expenditures and factory utilization declined in other regions.
  • In the VONA business, despite the continued impact of shortages of products and sales discontinuation of some products, expansion was seen in Asia, Americas, and Europe.

3. Steady performance in the U.S. and Europe, while Japan and China, impacted by the China lockdown, remained sluggish

  • Regional break down of sales for FY 2022 first half were as follows.

Net sales (million yen)

YoY change

FY2021

FY2022

Local

Yen basis

currency

first half

first half

basis

Japan

87,157

84,069

-3.5%

Overseas

95,081

104,089

+9.5%

-4.6%

China

37,786

37,492

-0.8%

-14.7%

Asia

26,984

29,298

+8.6%

-2.4%

United States

16,395

21,284

+29.8%

+7.2%

Europe

10,304

11,642

+13.0%

+6.4%

Other

3,611

4,370

+21.0%

+0.2%

  • In Japan, sales declined 3.5% year-on-year due to a slow recovery from the impact of China lockdown, including the automotive sector.
  • Overseas, except for China, which was affected by the lockdowns and power restrictions, sales were generally firm, increasing 9.5% year-on-year.

2

4. Interim dividend per share to be 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year

  • MISUMI established its shareholder return policy by comprehensively considering various factors such as the expansion of its management system, the strengthening of its balance sheet, and the enhancement of its capital efficiency, to realize sustainable growth and to improve its corporate value.
  • With respect to dividends, our payout ratio is set at 25%. In light of this, we paid out an interim dividend per share of 17.80 yen, a decrease of 0.53 yen year-on-year.
  • We revised our year-end dividend forecast to 19.14 yen per share, an increase of 4.43 yen year-on-year, an increase of 0.58 yen to our previous forecast.

Annual dividend

Interim

Year-end

Total

Previous forecast

18.56 yen

36.94 yen

Payout ratio

25.0%

25.0%

Revised forecast

19.14 yen

36.94 yen

Payout ratio

25.0%

25.0%

FY2022 interim

17.80 yen

per-share dividend

FY2021 interim

18.33 yen

14.71 yen

33.04 yen

per-share dividend

Payout ratio

25.0%

25.0%

25.0%

5. The consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, remains unchanged

  • There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced on May 6, 2022. Regarding the future business environment, although the trend of global automation-related demand will remain unchanged over the medium to long term, the impact of COVID-19 infection and a slowdown in demand due to shortages of parts and other factors are increasing uncertainty. Considering our measures and exchange rate effects, we will not change the previously announced earnings forecast.
    In the event of any significant events that may affect our business performance due to changes in the business environment, we will promptly disclose such information.

FY2022 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) consolidated earnings forecast

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Earnings

income

income

per share

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

yen

Full year forecast

403,500

57,300

57,600

42,000

147.72

FY2021 results

366,160

52,210

52,500

37,557

132.15

Ratio (%)

+10.2%

+9.7%

+9.7%

+11.8%

3

[Notes regarding forward-looking statements]

The outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 and the forward-looking statements in this document have been prepared on the basis of information available at the time of preparation. This includes the domestic and foreign economic climate, changes in foreign exchange rates for various currencies, and other factors that may affect business performance, that have been determined to be reasonable by MISUMI Group Inc. as well as risks and uncertainties. In light of this, please refrain from making investment decisions solely on the basis of this outlook. Actual business performance may differ greatly from this outlook due to various factors that affect MISUMI Group Inc., including economic climate, market trends and exchange rates.

Please refer to our earnings results report for details on consolidated earnings results for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Please direct any inquiries to:

IR/SR Team

Corporate Relations Department,

MISUMI Group Inc.

Tel: +81-3-5805-7037

Fax: +81-3-5805-7014

Email: cc@misumi.co.jp

4

Disclaimer

Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
