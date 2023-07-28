This is an abridged translation of the original document in Japanese and is intended for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] July 28, 2023 Company name: MISUMI Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 9962 URL: https://www.misumi.co.jp Representative: Ryusei Ono, Representative Director and President Contact: Toru Takanami, CFO and Senior Corporate Officer and Representative Corporate Officer, Finance Platform Phone: +81-3-6777-7579 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 4, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend payments: － Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials: None Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Accumulated) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to Three months ended owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2023 89,866 (3.5) 8,999 (36.3) 9,837 (32.6) 6,087 (42.5) June 30, 2022 93,101 2.4 14,135 (1.6) 14,603 1.2 10,586 (0.1) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2023: ¥18,380 million (24.4)% Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥24,314 million 113.9% Net income per share Net income per share (diluted) Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2023 21.47 21.41 June 30, 2022 37.23 37.13 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2023 382,539 320,597 83.0 As of March 31, 2023 378,458 314,224 82.3 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥317,498 million As of March 31, 2023: ¥311,286 million 2. Cash Dividends Cash dividends per share for the fiscal year (yen) 1st 2nd quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 － 17.80 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 － Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 12.44 (Forecast) (Note) Revision of the latest forecast for cash dividends: Yes 3rd Year-end quarter-end Yen Yen － 12.34 － 14.66 Total Yen 30.14 27.10

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating Ordinary Net income Net income per Net sales attributable to income income share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 2nd quarter-end 181,000 (3.8) 20,000 (25.6) 20,800 (24.4) 14,000 (30.8) 49.73 (Cumulative) 377,000 1.0 42,800 (8.2) 43,600 (8.9) 30,500 (11.0) 108.35 Full year (Note) Revision of the latest financial results forecasts: Yes *Notes: Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting procedures for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Total number of shares outstanding (common shares) Total number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock): As of June 30, 2023: 284,691,897 shares As of March 31, 2023: 284,675,397 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2023: 2,864,729 shares

As of March 31, 2023: 130,070 shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 283,570,498 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022: 284,346,312 shares * These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations. * Explanation on the appropriate use of forecasts and other notes The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information available to the Company at the time of preparation and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For the assumptions on the earnings forecasts and notes on their use, please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward- looking Statements" on page 4 of the attached document.

Contents of Attachment 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements.. 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 10 (Notes on going concern assumption) 10 (Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity) 10 (Changes in accounting policies) 10 (Segment information) 10 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the first quarter, global economic activities began to normalize as restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 infections were eased. However, the impact of rising costs for things like energy and raw materials, along with exchange rate fluctuations, continued to prevent a full recovery in demand for capital investment in manufacturing industries. In China, which was heavily affected by the pandemic last year, economic recovery has been greatly delayed and sluggish demand continues. On the other hand, in other overseas regions and Japan, despite an uncertain economic situation, demand remained steadfast. In this economic environment, MISUMI Group is leveraging its unique Business MODEL, which encompasses manufacturing and distribution businesses. By advancing the business foundation that supports these businesses globally, we are contributing to industries related to automation demand, particularly the manufacturing industry, by responding to customers' needs for reliable and quick delivery. Utilizing the robust business foundation of IT, production, logistics, and our global network of locations, we have made efforts to capture customer demand accurately. Our new business policies, including developing new products and services aimed at sustainable growth, have progressed primarily according to plan. However, we have also been significantly affected by sluggish demand in China and Asia, similar to the impact felt in the machine tool industry due to the delayed economic recovery in China. Consequently, as a result of the slowdown in demand and some effects from the exchange rates, our consolidated net sales were ¥89,866 million (3.5% decrease year-on-year). In terms of profit, due to the decrease in sales volume and operation, as well as the prepayment of costs associated with the introduction of a new core IT system, operating income was ¥8,999 million (36.3% decrease year-on-year), ordinary income was ¥9,837 million (32.6% decrease year-on-year). Net income attributable to the owners of parent totaled ¥6,087 million (42.5% decrease year-on-year). Factory Automation (FA) Business The FA business secured growth in regions excluding China. However, in the economically sluggish Chinese market, the overall demand for facility investment remained subdued, with net sales of ¥29,093 million (3.7% decrease year-on-year) and operating income of ¥3,639 million yen (42.1% decrease year-on-year). Die Components Business The Die Components business experienced an improvement in the operational status of automotive-related customers, attributed to factors such as the alleviation of material supply constraints in regions other than China. Additionally, there was a partial impact from exchange rate effects. As a result, sales reached ¥19,569 million (0.6% increase year-over-year), while operating income was ¥2,083 million (11.7% decrease year-over-year). VONA Business VONA business is MISUMI Group's sales and distribution business of manufacturing / automation-related equipment parts and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) products. In addition, this business segment includes MISUMI branded products and third-party manufacturers' products. Sales in Europe and the US continued to grow due to the strengthening of product lines and other factors. However, China and Asia were significantly affected by lower factory utilization rates and other factors, resulting in sales of ¥41,204 million (5.1% decrease year on year) and operating income of ¥3,276 million (40.3% decrease year on year). 2