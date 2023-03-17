Advanced search
    9962   JP3885400006

MISUMI GROUP INC.

(9962)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-17 am EDT
3235.00 JPY   +2.86%
02:06aMisumi : Feb (163KB)
PU
02/17Misumi : Jan (172KB)
PU
01/27Misumi : Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated) Dec 2022
PU
MISUMI : Feb (163KB)

03/17/2023 | 02:06am EDT
March 17, 2023

(Ticker Code: 9962)

Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)

- Feb 2023

[Millions of yen]

Current Month

FY Total to Date

( Apr - Feb)

Current

Previous

Year on

Current

Previous

Year on

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Actual

Actual

(%)

Actual

Actual

(%)

Factory automation business

9,890

9,328

106.0

110,504

108,250

102.1

Die components business

5,910

5,550

106.5

71,260

68,244

104.4

VONA business

14,130

13,329

106.0

157,134

156,686

100.3

Total

29,931

28,208

106.1

338,898

333,181

101.7

Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.

FY2021 Actual

#REF!

FY2022 Actual

34,000

32,000

30,000

決算期

0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.

Disclaimer

Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
