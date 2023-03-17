|
MISUMI : Feb (163KB)
March 17, 2023
(Ticker Code: 9962)
Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)
- Feb 2023
[Millions of yen]
Current Month
FY Total to Date
( Apr - Feb)
Current
Previous
Year on
Current
Previous
Year on
Year
Year
|
Year
Year
Year
Year
Actual
Actual
(%)
Actual
Actual
(%)
Factory automation business
9,890
9,328
106.0
110,504
108,250
102.1
Die components business
5,910
5,550
106.5
71,260
68,244
104.4
VONA business
14,130
13,329
106.0
157,134
156,686
100.3
Total
29,931
28,208
106.1
338,898
333,181
101.7
Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.
34,000
32,000
30,000
決算期 28,000 26,000 24,000 22,000 20,000 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000
0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.
Disclaimer
Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:05:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2023
|
378 B
2 844 M
2 844 M
|Net income 2023
|
37 121 M
279 M
279 M
|Net cash 2023
|
130 B
974 M
974 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|24,1x
|Yield 2023
|1,04%
|Capitalization
|
895 B
6 723 M
6 723 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,02x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,86x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 842
|Free-Float
|99,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MISUMI GROUP INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|3 145,00 JPY
|Average target price
|3 965,63 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|26,1%