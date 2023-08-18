MISUMI Group Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the factory automation (FA) business, the mold parts business, and the parts and consumables (MRO) business. The Company has three business segments. The FA segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of shafts, bushes, linear guides, locating parts, pulleys stages and other standard parts for automatic equipment, as well as the development and provision of automatic positioning modules and various research equipment. The Metal Molding Parts segment is engaged in the development and provision of spring guides, ejector pins, core pins, guides, retainers and other standard mold parts for automotive, electronic and electrical equipment fields, as well as the provision of precision mold parts. The Variation & One-stop by New Alliance (VONA) segment is engaged in the general distribution business, as well as the provision of air pressure parts, piping parts, screws, bolts and other manufacturing materials and MRO products.