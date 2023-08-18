Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00:00 2023-08-18 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2453.50
JPY
+0.35%
+0.08%
-14.78%
MISUMI : Jul (140KB)
August 18, 2023
(Ticker Code: 9962)
Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)
- Jul 2023
[Millions of yen]
Current Month
FY Total to Date
( Apr - Jul)
Current
Previous
Year on
Current
Previous
Year on
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Actual
Actual
(%)
Actual
Actual
(%)
Factory automation business
9,358
10,361
90.3
38,452
40,744
94.4
Die components business
6,506
6,612
98.4
26,076
26,160
99.7
VONA business
14,045
15,028
93.5
55,249
58,626
94.2
Total
29,911
32,002
93.5
119,777
125,531
95.4
Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.
#REF!
FY2022 Actual
FY2023 Actual
36,000
34,000
32,000
決算期末
30,000 28,000 26,000 24,000 22,000 20,000 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000 0
Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.
http://www.misumi.co.jp/english/ir/library/monthly_sales.php Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 18 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2023 07:26:01 UTC.
MISUMI Group Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Half Year Ending September 30, 2023 and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Jul. 28
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter Ending September 30, 2023
Jul. 28
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Jul. 28
CI
Tranche Update on MISUMI Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 27, 2023.
Jul. 12
CI
MISUMI Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 27, 2023, has closed with 3,180,300 shares, representing 1.12% for ¥9,999.55 million.
Jul. 10
CI
Tranche Update on MISUMI Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 27, 2023.
Jul. 03
CI
Misumi Group Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year Ending March 31, 2024
Apr. 27
CI
Misumi Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Apr. 27
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000,000 shares, representing 1.41% for ¥10,000 million.
Apr. 27
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
Apr. 26
CI
MISUMI GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
Mar. 29
FA
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Jan. 27
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
Jan. 27
CI
Misumi Cuts Interim Dividend as Fiscal H1 Income Slips
2022
MT
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023, Payable on December 6, 2022
2022
CI
Misumi Group Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
MISUMI GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
2022
FA
Misumi Group Posts Little Change in Fiscal Q1 Earnings on Yen Depreciation, Lockdowns in China
2022
MT
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter End and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months and Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
Misumi Group Shares Rise Sharply After May Revenue Climbed 5.9%
2022
DJ
Misumi Group's FY22 Net Income Soars 119% on Higher Sales, Profitability Improvement
2022
MT
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months and Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
MISUMI Group Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter End and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
MISUMI Group Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the factory automation (FA) business, the mold parts business, and the parts and consumables (MRO) business. The Company has three business segments. The FA segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of shafts, bushes, linear guides, locating parts, pulleys stages and other standard parts for automatic equipment, as well as the development and provision of automatic positioning modules and various research equipment. The Metal Molding Parts segment is engaged in the development and provision of spring guides, ejector pins, core pins, guides, retainers and other standard mold parts for automotive, electronic and electrical equipment fields, as well as the provision of precision mold parts. The Variation & One-stop by New Alliance (VONA) segment is engaged in the general distribution business, as well as the provision of air pressure parts, piping parts, screws, bolts and other manufacturing materials and MRO products.
More about the company
Last Close Price
2445.00JPY
Average target price
3566.67JPY
Spread / Average Target
+45.88% Consensus