August 18, 2023

(Ticker Code: 9962)

Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)

- Jul 2023

[Millions of yen]

Current Month

FY Total to Date

( Apr - Jul)

Current

Previous

Year on

Current

Previous

Year on

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Actual

Actual

(%)

Actual

Actual

(%)

Factory automation business

9,358

10,361

90.3

38,452

40,744

94.4

Die components business

6,506

6,612

98.4

26,076

26,160

99.7

VONA business

14,045

15,028

93.5

55,249

58,626

94.2

Total

29,911

32,002

93.5

119,777

125,531

95.4

Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.

