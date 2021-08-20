Log in
    9962   JP3885400006

MISUMI GROUP INC.

(9962)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/19
4190 JPY   +0.60%
MISUMI : Jul (163KB)
08/13Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflows in over 2 months
08/05Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks after four weeks of selling
MISUMI : Jul (163KB)

08/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
August 20, 2021

(Ticker Code: 9962)

Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)

- Jul 2021

[Millions of yen]

Current Month

FY Total to Date

( Apr - Jul)

Current

Previous

Year on

Current

Previous

Year on

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Actual

Actual

(%)

Actual

Actual

(%)

Factory automation business

10,108

8,107

124.7

39,539

31,844

124.2

Die components business

6,349

5,456

116.4

25,461

20,308

125.4

VONA business

15,132

11,251

134.5

58,240

43,054

135.3

Total

31,590

24,815

127.3

123,241

95,207

129.4

Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.

FY2020 Actual

FY2021 Actual

34,000

32,000

30,000

24,000

22,000

20,000

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.

Disclaimer

Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
