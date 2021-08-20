MISUMI : Jul (163KB)
August 20, 2021
(Ticker Code: 9962)
Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)
- Jul 2021
[Millions of yen]
Current Month
FY Total to Date
( Apr - Jul)
Current
Previous
Year on
Current
Previous
Year on
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Actual
Actual
(%)
Actual
Actual
(%)
Factory automation business
10,108
8,107
124.7
39,539
31,844
124.2
Die components business
6,349
5,456
116.4
25,461
20,308
125.4
VONA business
15,132
11,251
134.5
58,240
43,054
135.3
Total
31,590
24,815
127.3
123,241
95,207
129.4
Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.
FY2020 Actual
FY2021 Actual
34,000
32,000
30,000
24,000
22,000
20,000
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.
Disclaimer
Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022
364 B
3 313 M
3 313 M
Net income 2022
34 318 M
313 M
313 M
Net cash 2022
81 373 M
741 M
741 M
P/E ratio 2022
34,7x
Yield 2022
0,72%
Capitalization
1 191 B
10 851 M
10 849 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,05x
EV / Sales 2023
2,82x
Nbr of Employees
11 682
Free-Float
99,9%
Technical analysis trends MISUMI GROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
4 190,00 JPY
Average target price
4 403,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target
5,10%
