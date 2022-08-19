Log in
    9962   JP3885400006

MISUMI GROUP INC.

(9962)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
3680.00 JPY   -1.21%
MISUMI : Jul
PU
Misumi Group Posts Little Change in Fiscal Q1 Earnings on Yen Depreciation, Lockdowns in China
MT
MISUMI : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
MISUMI : Jul

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
August 19, 2022

(Ticker Code: 9962)

Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)

- Jul 2022

[Millions of yen]

Current Month

FY Total to Date

( Apr - Jul)

Current

Previous

Year on

Current

Previous

Year on

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Actual

Actual

(%)

Actual

Actual

(%)

Factory automation business

10,361

10,108

102.5

40,744

39,539

103.0

Die components business

6,612

6,349

104.1

26,160

25,461

102.7

VONA business

15,028

15,132

99.3

58,626

58,240

100.7

Total

32,002

31,590

101.3

125,531

123,241

101.9

Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.

#REF!

FY2021 Actual

FY2022 Actual

34,000

32,000

30,000

決算期

0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.

Disclaimer

Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 391 B 2 893 M 2 893 M
Net income 2023 40 821 M 302 M 302 M
Net cash 2023 125 B 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,9x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 1 059 B 7 841 M 7 841 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 842
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Ryusei Ono President & Representative Director
Toru Takanami Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Kosuke Nishimoto Chairman
Toshinari Sato Managing Director & Chief Information Officer
Yoichi Nakano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MISUMI GROUP INC.-21.08%7 841
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-6.34%6 323
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)0.42%5 991
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-9.64%4 907
LEADER HARMONIOUS DRIVE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.57.72%4 886
KBC CORPORATION, LTD.-0.52%4 174