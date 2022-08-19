MISUMI : Jul
August 19, 2022
(Ticker Code: 9962)
Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)
- Jul 2022
[Millions of yen]
Current Month
FY Total to Date
( Apr - Jul)
Current
Previous
Year on
Current
Previous
Year on
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Actual
Actual
(%)
Actual
Actual
(%)
Factory automation business
10,361
10,108
102.5
40,744
39,539
103.0
Die components business
6,612
6,349
104.1
26,160
25,461
102.7
VONA business
15,028
15,132
99.3
58,626
58,240
100.7
Total
32,002
31,590
101.3
125,531
123,241
101.9
Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.
FY2021 Actual
FY2022 Actual
34,000
32,000
30,000
Sales 2023
391 B
2 893 M
2 893 M
Net income 2023
40 821 M
302 M
302 M
Net cash 2023
125 B
927 M
927 M
P/E ratio 2023
25,9x
Yield 2023
0,96%
Capitalization
1 059 B
7 841 M
7 841 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,39x
EV / Sales 2024
2,20x
Nbr of Employees
11 842
Free-Float
99,9%
