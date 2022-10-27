Advanced search
    9962   JP3885400006

MISUMI GROUP INC.

(9962)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
3250.00 JPY   +0.93%
03:14aMisumi : FY2022 first half consolidated financial results （319KB）
PU
03:14aMisumi : Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated) Sep 2022
PU
03:14aMisumi : FY2022 2Q Consolidated Financial Results （438KB）
PU
MISUMI : Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated) Sep 2022

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
October 27, 2022

(Ticker Code: 9962)

Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)

- Sep 2022

[Millions of yen]

Current Month

FY Total to Date

( Apr - Sep)

Current

Previous

Year on

Current

Previous

Year on

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Year

Actual

Actual

(%)

Actual

Actual

(%)

Factory automation business

10,104

9,759

103.5

61,415

59,073

104.0

Die components business

6,832

6,259

109.2

39,900

37,515

106.4

VONA business

14,674

14,811

99.1

86,842

85,649

101.4

Total

31,611

30,830

102.5

188,158

182,238

103.2

Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.

FY2021 Actual

FY2022 Actual

34,000

32,000

30,000

決算期 28,000 26,000

24,000

22,000

20,000

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.

Disclaimer

Misumi Group Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
