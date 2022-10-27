MISUMI : Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated) Sep 2022
October 27, 2022
(Ticker Code: 9962)
Monthly Sales Figures (Consolidated)
- Sep 2022
[Millions of yen]
Current Month
FY Total to Date
( Apr - Sep)
Current
Previous
Year on
Current
Previous
Year on
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Year
Actual
Actual
(%)
Actual
Actual
(%)
Factory automation business
10,104
9,759
103.5
61,415
59,073
104.0
Die components business
6,832
6,259
109.2
39,900
37,515
106.4
VONA business
14,674
14,811
99.1
86,842
85,649
101.4
Total
31,611
30,830
102.5
188,158
182,238
103.2
Notes: The above sales figures include sales of MISUMI Corporation, SURUGA SEIKI CO., LTD., and all other consolidated subsidiaries of MISUMI Group Inc.
FY2021 Actual
FY2022 Actual
34,000
32,000
30,000
28,000 26,000
24,000
22,000
20,000
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0 Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.
