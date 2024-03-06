(Alliance News) - High Quality Food Spa on Wednesday made it known that it will not renew, by mutual agreement with Banca Finnat Euramerica Spa, the Euronext Growth Advisor assignment upon its natural expiration.

The Euronext Growth Advisor position was conferred to MIT SIM Spa effective June 9, subject to MIT SIM issuing the declaration to Borsa Italiana Spa.

Banca Finnat will serve in that role until June 8.

High Quality Food on Wednesday closed flat at EUR0.76 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.