MiTAC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SSDL BOD of an additional US$65,600K loan to MHC.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Funding recipient name: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (MHC) (2)Relationship with lender: MHC is the ultimate parent company of Silver Star Developments Ltd. (SSDL). (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 74,912,605 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 4,216,605(=US$141,000K) (5)New loan (thousand NTD): 1,961,768(=US$65,600K) (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes. (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: 6,178,373(=US$206,600K) (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): The board of directors approved this loan to MHC in support of the Group's short-term operational activities. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):None. 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital (thousand NTD):12,065,568 Cumulative gains (thousand NTD):12,843,594 5.Method of calculation of interest: The interest rate shall be in accordance with the provisions of the agreements. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Conditions for repayment: Repayment schedule depends on cash flow from operational activities. Date for repayment: Duration of the loan is a year. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):15,596,423 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:30.63% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: The subsidiary itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.