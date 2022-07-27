Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MiTAC Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3706   TW0003706008

MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
28.00 TWD   -0.18%
MiTAC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SSDL BOD of an additional US$65,600K loan to MHC.

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 14:30:57
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SSDL BOD of
an additional US$65,600K loan to MHC.
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:
MiTAC Holdings Corporation (MHC)
(2)Relationship with lender:
MHC is the ultimate parent company of Silver Star Developments Ltd.
(SSDL).
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):
74,912,605
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):
4,216,605(=US$141,000K)
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):
1,961,768(=US$65,600K)
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate:Yes.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
6,178,373(=US$206,600K)
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
The board of directors approved this loan to MHC in support of the
Group's short-term operational activities.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None.
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD):12,065,568
Cumulative gains (thousand NTD):12,843,594
5.Method of calculation of interest:
The interest rate shall be in accordance with the provisions of the
agreements.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Conditions for repayment: Repayment schedule depends
on cash flow from operational activities.
Date for repayment: Duration of the loan is a year.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):15,596,423
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:30.63%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The subsidiary itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 555 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net income 2022 2 660 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 33 525 M 1 118 M 1 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MiTAC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,00 TWD
Average target price 27,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target -2,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Chiang Miao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Ling Huang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Shao Hsiang Ma Independent Director
Hsueh Chin Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-20.45%1 118
HP INC.-15.18%33 017
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.93%32 117
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-11.98%17 905
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-32.74%15 958
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.18%11 475