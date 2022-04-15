MiTAC : MHC Announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp., to release the Directors from the non-competition restrictions.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Chairman - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Ho, Jhi-Wu Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Lin, Chung-Liang Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Chang, Le-Chun 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Companies with similar business covered by target industries of MiTAC International Corp. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within term of serving as director of MiTAC International Corp. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Approved as proposed. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Not applicable. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:Not applicable. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: Not applicable. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: Not applicable. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: MiTAC International Corp. is a company limited by shares which is organized by a single shareholder. In accordance with the Company Act Article 128-1: the functional duties and power of the shareholders' meeting shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.