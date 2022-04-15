MiTAC : MHC Announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp., to release the Directors from the non-competition restrictions.
04/15/2022
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
12
2022/04/15
18:49:18
MHC Announces on behalf of MiTAC International
Corp., to release the Directors from the non-competition
restrictions.
2022/04/15
paragraph 21
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/15
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Chairman - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Ho, Jhi-Wu
Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Lin, Chung-Liang
Director - MiTAC Holdings Corp. Rep. Chang, Le-Chun
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Companies with similar business covered by target industries of MiTAC
International Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within term of serving as director of MiTAC International Corp.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Approved as proposed.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Not applicable.
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:Not applicable.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: Not applicable.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business: Not applicable.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
Not applicable.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MiTAC International Corp. is a company limited by shares which
is organized by a single shareholder. In accordance with the Company Act
Article 128-1: the functional duties and power of the shareholders' meeting
shall be exercised by its Board of Directors.
