MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.(MCT) BOD of an additional NT$ 1,420,000K loan to MHC.
04/15/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:31:34
Subject
MHC announces on behalf of
MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.(MCT) BOD
of an additional NT$ 1,420,000K loan to MHC.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
The First
(1)Funding recipient name: MiTAC Holdings Corp. (MHC)
(2)Relationship with lender:
MHC is MCT's parent company.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 1,522,716
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): 350,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate: YES.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
350,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
The board of directors approved this loan to MHC in support of the
Group's short-term operational activities.
The Second
(1)Funding recipient name: MiTAC Holdings Corp. (MHC)
(2)Relationship with lender:
MHC is MCT's parent company.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD): 1,522,716
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 350,000
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): 1,070,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same
recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to
allocate: No.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
1,420,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
The board of directors approved this loan to MHC in support of the
Group's short-term operational activities.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital (thousand NTD): 12,065,568
Cumulative gains (thousand NTD): 14,549,186
5.Method of calculation of interest:
The interest rate shall be in accordance with the provisions of the
agreements.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Conditions for repayment: Repayment schedule depends
on cash flow from operational activities.
Date for repayment: Duration of the loan is a year.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):18,626,447
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:35.44%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The subsidiary itself
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:40:05 UTC.