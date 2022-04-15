MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp. Board of Directors' appointment of Chairman.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/15 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder:MiTAC International Corp., Chairman 5.Name of the new position holder:Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang 6.Resume of the new position holder:MiTAC International Corp., Chairman 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"): Tenure expired; re-appoints and elects Chairman 8.Reason for the change: MiTAC Holdings Corp. as the sole shareholder re-appoints and elects Chairman. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.