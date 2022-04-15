MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp. Board of Directors' appointment of Chairman.
04/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
11
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:44:09
Subject
MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp.
Board of Directors' appointment of Chairman.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/04/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:MiTAC International Corp., Chairman
5.Name of the new position holder:Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang
6.Resume of the new position holder:MiTAC International Corp., Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):
Tenure expired; re-appoints and elects Chairman
8.Reason for the change:
MiTAC Holdings Corp. as the sole shareholder re-appoints
and elects Chairman.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.