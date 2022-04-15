MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp. to reappoint the juristic-person directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Institutional director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director: Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director: Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Chairman of MiTAC International Corp. Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director: Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp. 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director: Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Chairman of MiTAC International Corp. Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／ Director of MiTAC International Corp. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): Term expired 8.Reason for the change: Term expired; reappoint the juristic-person directors 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Not applicable. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/13~2022/08/12 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:None. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.