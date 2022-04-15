MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of MiTAC International Corp. to reappoint the juristic-person directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Institutional director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:
Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director:
Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Chairman of MiTAC International Corp.
Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:
Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director:
Miau, Matthew Feng Chiang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Chairman of MiTAC International Corp.
Ho, Jhi-Wu, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
Lin, Chung-Liang, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
Chang, Le-Chun, Representative of MiTAC Holdings Corp.／
Director of MiTAC International Corp.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):
Term expired
8.Reason for the change:
Term expired; reappoint the juristic-person directors
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Not applicable.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/13~2022/08/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/15
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:None.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:Not applicable.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:Not applicable.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.