MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment Corp., important resolutions by the Board of Directors as the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
04/15/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:33:11
Subject
MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment
Corp., important resolutions by the Board of Directors
as the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approve the proposal for Amendment of the
"Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:40:05 UTC.