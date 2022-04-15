MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment Corp., important resolutions by the Board of Directors as the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approve the proposal for Amendment of the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.