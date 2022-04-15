MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment Corp., the board resolution for the record date of dividend distribution.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/04/15 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$114,307,721 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: NA 5.Last date before book closure: 2022/04/15 6.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/16 7.Book closure ending date: 2022/04/20 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2022/04/20 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.