MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment Corp., the board resolution for the record date of dividend distribution.
04/15/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
18:35:23
Subject
MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung
Investment Corp., the board resolution for the record
date of dividend distribution.
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/04/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$114,307,721
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: NA
5.Last date before book closure: 2022/04/15
6.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/16
7.Book closure ending date: 2022/04/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2022/04/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:50:32 UTC.