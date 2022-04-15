Log in
MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3706)
MiTAC : MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung Investment Corp., the board resolution for the record date of dividend distribution.

04/15/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:35:23
Subject 
 MHC announces on behalf of Tsu Fung
Investment Corp., the board resolution for the record
date of dividend distribution.
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/04/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividends NT$114,307,721
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date: NA
5.Last date before book closure: 2022/04/15
6.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/16
7.Book closure ending date: 2022/04/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date: 2022/04/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:50:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
