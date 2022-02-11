MiTAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced January 2022 Unaudited Revenue
02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/02/11
Time of announcement
15:20:26
Subject
Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced
January 2022 Unaudited Revenue
Date of events
2022/02/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:MiTAC Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3706)
announced the unaudited revenue for January 2022.
Consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.133 billion.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.