MiTAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced January 2022 Unaudited Revenue

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:MiTAC Holdings Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None. 5.Cause of occurrence: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3706) announced the unaudited revenue for January 2022. Consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.133 billion. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.