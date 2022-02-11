Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MiTAC Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3706   TW0003706008

MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3706)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MiTAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced January 2022 Unaudited Revenue

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 15:20:26
Subject 
 Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced
January 2022 Unaudited Revenue
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:MiTAC Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3706)
announced the unaudited revenue for January 2022.
Consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.133 billion.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 41 419 M 1 488 M 1 488 M
Net income 2021 11 732 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,47x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 40 277 M 1 447 M 1 447 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MiTAC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,70 TWD
Average target price 25,60 TWD
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Chiang Miao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Ling Huang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Shao Hsiang Ma Independent Director
Hsueh Chin Lue Independent Director
Chi Wu Ho General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.26%1 447
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.8.19%46 421
HP INC.1.17%41 577
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-2.57%24 534
GOERTEK INC.-19.76%23 464
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY9.70%22 377