MiTAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced July 2022 Unaudited Revenue
08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/08
Time of announcement
13:59:49
Subject
Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced
July 2022 Unaudited Revenue
Date of events
2022/08/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:MiTAC Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3706)
announced the unaudited revenue for July 2022.
Consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.046 billion.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.