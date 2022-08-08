Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MiTAC Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3706   TW0003706008

MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(3706)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
28.30 TWD   +1.07%
02:14aMITAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced July 2022 Unaudited Revenue
PU
07/29MITAC : Corrections on statements of loaning of funds of May and June, 2022.
PU
07/27MITAC : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary SSDL BOD of an additional US$65,600K loan to MHC.
PU
Summary 
Summary

MiTAC : Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced July 2022 Unaudited Revenue

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MiTAC Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 13:59:49
Subject 
 Press Release - MiTAC Holdings Announced
July 2022 Unaudited Revenue
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.Company name:MiTAC Holdings Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence: MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE: 3706)
announced the unaudited revenue for July 2022.
Consolidated revenue was NT$ 4.046 billion.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

MiTAC Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 555 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2022 2 660 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 33 884 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MiTAC Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,30 TWD
Average target price 27,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target -3,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Chiang Miao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hsiu Ling Huang Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yung Tu Wei Independent Director
Shao Hsiang Ma Independent Director
Hsueh Chin Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITAC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-19.60%1 129
HP INC.-10.86%34 701
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.16%33 581
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 658
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.35%16 899
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.20%10 968