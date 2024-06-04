Next-Gen Computing: MiTAC and TYAN Launch Intel® Xeon® 6 Processor-Based Servers for AI, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise Workloads at COMPUTEX 2024

TAIPEI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- the subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp.(TSE:3706), MiTAC Computing Technology and its server brand TYAN®, the leading manufacturer in server platform design worldwide, unveil their new server systems and motherboards optimized for today's AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise workloads at COMPUTEX 2024, Booth # M1120 in Taipei, Taiwan from June 4 to June 7. Harnessing the power of the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processor and 4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, these solutions deliver cutting-edge performance.

"For over a decade, MiTAC has worked with Intel at the forefront of server technology innovation, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The integration of Intel's latest Xeon 6 processors into our MiTAC and TYAN server platforms transforms computational capabilities, significantly enhancing AI performance, boosting efficiency, and scaling cloud operations. These advancements empower our customers with a competitive edge through superior performance and optimized total cost of ownership," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation.

New MiTAC/TYAN servers with Intel Xeon 6: trusted performance and exceptional efficiency

Intel® Xeon® 6 introduces two classes of processors to meet diverse requirements. Featuring high memory bandwidth and rich I/O with up to 8 channels of DDR5, up to 64 lanes of CXL 2.0, and up to 88 lanes of PCIe 5.0, Intel Xeon 6700 with Efficient-cores (E-cores) deliver high core density and exceptional performance per watt, offering distinct advantages for cloud-scale workloads that demand high throughput. With exceptional memory bandwidth and I/O, Performance-cores (P-cores) excel in the widest range of workloads and provide better AI performance than other CPUs. Additionally, the built-in accelerators of P-cores give an additional boost to targeted workloads for greater performance and efficiency. E-cores and P-cores have a compatible architecture with a shared software stack and enjoy the support of the largest ecosystem of hardware and software vendors.

MiTAC presents two new dual-socket server platforms powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. Tailored for HPC and AI workloads, TX86-E7148 (codenamed "Katmai Pass") is the follow-on model of Intel server D50DNP family that accommodates up to 4 computing modules within a 2U enclosure and supports both air and liquid cooling for different facility infrastructure. TX77A-E7142 (codenamed "Deer Creek Pass"), the follow-on model of Intel server M50FCP family, is a full-featured, performance-optimized platform made for data-intensive applications.

TYAN debuts three Intel® Xeon® 6-based server products at COMPUTEX. First up is the Thunder HX FT83B-B7149, a 4U dual-socket server platform designed for massive-parallel AI and HPC workloads. Featuring 32 DDR5 RDIMM slots and up to 8 double-width PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, FT83B-B7149 is a powerful platform for computing intensive AI and HPC applications. The next is Thunder CX GC73A-B5660, a single-socket 1U server accommodating 12 hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays, 2 standard PCIe 5.0 x16 and 2 OCP 3.0 mezzanine slots for on-prem. edge compute/storage applications. Lastly, TYAN presents the Tempest HX S5662, a single-socket AI server motherboard in standard CEB form factor built for multiple GPU cards deployment. It supports 8 DDR5 RDIMM slots, 5 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, dual 25GbE and one GbE ports.

4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor server platforms: meeting the growing needs of AI, HPC, and cloud

In July 2023, Intel transitioned the right to manufacture and sell products based on the Intel Data Center Solution Group (DSG) designs to MiTAC. Ever since then, MiTAC has dedicated itself to continuous investment in and support for the DSG product lineup. This year at COMPUTEX 2024, MiTAC unveils its DSG products. The Intel server D50DNP family, powered by 4th and 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or the Intel Xeon CPU Max series, delivers exceptional computing performance, along with enhanced AI and in-memory analytics acceleration integrated into the processor. In the meantime, the Intel server M50FCP family delivers outstanding compute performance, high-speed I/O, and memory throughput for most of mainstream server applications.

TYAN also offers a diverse range of products supporting 4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. For deskside AI servers, TYAN introduces the Thunder HX FT65T-B5652, a rack-convertible, pedestal single-socket server platform designed for up to 4 double-slot GPU cards adoption.

TYAN provides several types of density servers for different workload requirement in space-constraint datacenters. The Thunder CX TD76-B5658 is a 2U enclosure accommodates 4 single-socket server nodes for high-density computing requirement; Thunder CX GC68A-B7136 is a 1U dual-socket server implementation with 16 DDR5 RDIMM slots and hybrid storage configuration; Thunder CX GC79A-B7132 is the other 1U dual-socket server provides up to 32 DDR5 RDIMM slots and all-flash configuration,

For mainstream 2U dual-socket storage servers, Thunder HX TS75A-B7132 and Thunder SX TS70A-B7136 are the two platforms providing high data IOPs with hybrid 2.5" drive configurations whereas Thunder SX TS70-B7136 is the other implementation for larger storage capacity requirement by having 12 3.5" hybrid drive bays. For cold data storage, Thunder SX TX88-B5652, a single-socket storage server featuring 24 3.5" SATA and 2 2.5" NVMe hot-swappable and tool-less drive bays, is recommended.

In addition to server systems, TYAN also showcases its 4th and 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® CPU-based industry standard motherboards at the booth. The highlighted products are Tempest HX S5652 - an AI server board designed for deploying multiple GPU cards in CEB form factor and Tempest HX S7130, a mainstream dual-socket board supporting 5 PCIe 5.0 slots in EEB form factor.

Apart from the mentioned products, MiTAC and TYAN also provide other solutions to cater to various needs. One solution is the TYAN Thunder CX GX40-B5573, equipped with Intel Xeon E-2400 processors, tailored for cloud and on-premise computing. This 1U one-socket server system is designed for cost-effective edge computing, presenting an ideal option for small businesses. And, there's an O-RAN DU server presented by MiTAC: the WS1S11 (Whitestone2). This DU server supports 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN boost and features IEEE1588 time sync, synchronous ethernet, onboard NIC for ORAN FH/MH, and dual -48VDC power input.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) subsidiary, specializes in cloud and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, the company offers flexible and customized supply models for various systems and applications. Its product lineup includes TYAN servers, ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and data center products. Intel Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG) transited its business to MiTAC since July 2023, allowing MiTAC expanding its product offerings with cutting-edge total cost of ownership solutions for next-gen data center equipment.

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

