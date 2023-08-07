Mitake Information Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:45 pm Share

Mitake Information Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 631.48 million compared to TWD 603.67 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 50.73 million compared to TWD 88.74 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.1 compared to TWD 1.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.09 compared to TWD 1.91 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 1.1 compared to TWD 1.92 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 1.09 compared to TWD 1.91 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 1,224.04 million compared to TWD 1,189.66 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 89.75 million compared to TWD 152.39 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.94 compared to TWD 3.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.93 compared to TWD 3.28 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 1.94 compared to TWD 3.29 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 1.93 compared to TWD 3.28 a year ago.