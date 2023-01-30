Mitani Sangyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 141.69 KB

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 27, 2023 Company name: MITANI SANGYO CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 8285 URL https://www.mitani.co.jp/ Representative: President & CEO Tadateru Mitani Inquiries: Senior Managing Director & CFO Seiji Nishino TEL 076-233-2151 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 3, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)