    8285   JP3886600000

MITANI SANGYO CO., LTD.

(8285)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-30 am EST
317.00 JPY    0.00%
Mitani Sangyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 141.69 KB

01/30/2023 | 05:04am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 27, 2023

Company name:

MITANI SANGYO CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

8285

URL https://www.mitani.co.jp/

Representative:

President & CEO

Tadateru Mitani

Inquiries:

Senior Managing Director & CFO

Seiji Nishino

TEL 076-233-2151

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 3, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

66,024

9.3

222

16.4

875

10.4

419

45.7

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

60,434

11.2

191

(84.1)

792

(53.0)

287

(69.1)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

6.81

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

4.68

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2022

87,252

39,811

45.5

644.60

As of March 31, 2022

85,036

40,279

47.2

652.32

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

4.50

-

4.50

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

4.50

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

4.50

Total

Yen 9.00

9.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

89,000

5.4

900

(21.1)

1,600

(18.7)

850

(40.3)

13.81

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022

61,772,500

shares

As of March 31, 2022

61,772,500

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2022

202,055

shares

As of March 31, 2022

201,995

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2022

61,570,471

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

61,570,577

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,915

8,027

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

17,208

17,217

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

3,384

3,863

Accounts receivable from completed construction

7,253

6,760

contracts

Merchandise and finished goods

3,527

4,764

Work in process

628

558

Costs on construction contracts in progress

98

213

Raw materials and supplies

1,280

1,557

Other

1,896

2,043

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(3)

Total current assets

42,189

45,003

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

9,184

9,591

Land

3,996

4,041

Other, net

3,338

2,924

Total property, plant and equipment

16,519

16,557

Intangible assets

Software

698

724

Other

251

228

Total intangible assets

949

952

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

22,830

22,191

Other

2,547

2,546

Total investments and other assets

25,377

24,738

Total non-current assets

42,846

42,248

Total assets

85,036

87,252

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

10,042

10,953

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,570

1,554

Accounts payable for construction contracts

2,119

1,785

Short-term borrowings

14,323

18,362

Income taxes payable

300

80

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

84

82

Provision for loss on orders received

2

15

Provision for warranties for completed construction

41

44

Provision for shareholder benefit program

47

47

Other

4,436

4,437

Total current liabilities

32,968

37,364

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

6,075

5,077

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

875

493

officers)

Retirement benefit liability

341

393

Asset retirement obligations

236

254

Other

4,259

3,856

Total non-current liabilities

11,788

10,075

Total liabilities

44,757

47,440

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

4,808

4,808

Capital surplus

3,357

3,357

Retained earnings

24,354

24,219

Treasury shares

(42)

(42)

Total shareholders' equity

32,476

32,341

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

7,640

7,032

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

3

(13)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

46

329

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(4)

(1)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

7,686

7,346

Non-controlling interests

115

123

Total net assets

40,279

39,811

Total liabilities and net assets

85,036

87,252

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Net sales

60,434

66,024

Cost of sales

49,673

54,254

Gross profit

10,760

11,770

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,569

11,548

Operating profit

191

222

Non-operating income

Interest income

20

20

Dividend income

306

367

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

136

199

Rent income on real estate and facilities

136

120

Foreign exchange gains

37

8

Other

162

175

Total non-operating income

798

891

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

61

105

Rent expenses on real estate and facilities

91

81

Other

43

50

Total non-operating expenses

196

238

Ordinary profit

792

875

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

2

Gain on sale of investment securities

51

42

Subsidy income

38

-

Total extraordinary income

91

45

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

1

1

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

3

11

Loss on sale of investment securities

0

30

Loss on valuation of investment securities

39

12

Total extraordinary losses

45

55

Profit before income taxes

838

865

Income taxes

547

437

Profit

291

427

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

3

8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

287

419

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitani Sangyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 84 427 M 650 M 650 M
Net income 2022 1 424 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 14 601 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 19 518 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 805
Free-Float 40,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tadateru Mitani President & Representative Director
Seiji Nishino MD, GM-Internal Control & Head-Affiliate Business
Mitsuru Mitani Chairman
Toshiyuki Masayoshi Executive Officer & Manager-Information Systems
Tomokazu Shige Executive Officer & Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITANI SANGYO CO., LTD.2.92%150
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION3.83%49 632
ITOCHU CORPORATION1.45%47 349
MITSUI & CO., LTD.1.66%46 011
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.43%39 240
SUMITOMO CORPORATION7.47%22 711