Mitani Sangyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 141.69 KB

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 27, 2023
Company name:
MITANI SANGYO CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
8285
URL
https://www.mitani.co.jp/
Representative:
President & CEO
Tadateru Mitani
Inquiries:
Senior Managing Director & CFO
Seiji Nishino
TEL 076-233-2151
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 3, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
66,024
9.3
222
16.4
875
10.4
419
45.7
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
60,434
11.2
191
(84.1)
792
(53.0)
287
(69.1)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
6.81
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
4.68
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2022
87,252
39,811
45.5
644.60
As of March 31, 2022
85,036
40,279
47.2
652.32
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
4.50
-
4.50
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
4.50
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
4.50
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
89,000
5.4
900
(21.1)
1,600
(18.7)
850
(40.3)
13.81
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
61,772,500
shares
As of March 31, 2022
61,772,500
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
202,055
shares
As of March 31, 2022
201,995
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
61,570,471
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
61,570,577
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,915
8,027
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
17,208
17,217
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
3,384
3,863
Accounts receivable from completed construction
7,253
6,760
contracts
Merchandise and finished goods
3,527
4,764
Work in process
628
558
Costs on construction contracts in progress
98
213
Raw materials and supplies
1,280
1,557
Other
1,896
2,043
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(3)
Total current assets
42,189
45,003
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
9,184
9,591
Land
3,996
4,041
Other, net
3,338
2,924
Total property, plant and equipment
16,519
16,557
Intangible assets
Software
698
724
Other
251
228
Total intangible assets
949
952
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
22,830
22,191
Other
2,547
2,546
Total investments and other assets
25,377
24,738
Total non-current assets
42,846
42,248
Total assets
85,036
87,252
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
10,042
10,953
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,570
1,554
Accounts payable for construction contracts
2,119
1,785
Short-term borrowings
14,323
18,362
Income taxes payable
300
80
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
84
82
Provision for loss on orders received
2
15
Provision for warranties for completed construction
41
44
Provision for shareholder benefit program
47
47
Other
4,436
4,437
Total current liabilities
32,968
37,364
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
6,075
5,077
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
875
493
officers)
Retirement benefit liability
341
393
Asset retirement obligations
236
254
Other
4,259
3,856
Total non-current liabilities
11,788
10,075
Total liabilities
44,757
47,440
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
4,808
4,808
Capital surplus
3,357
3,357
Retained earnings
24,354
24,219
Treasury shares
(42)
(42)
Total shareholders' equity
32,476
32,341
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
7,640
7,032
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
3
(13)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
46
329
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(4)
(1)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
7,686
7,346
Non-controlling interests
115
123
Total net assets
40,279
39,811
Total liabilities and net assets
85,036
87,252
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Net sales
60,434
66,024
Cost of sales
49,673
54,254
Gross profit
10,760
11,770
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,569
11,548
Operating profit
191
222
Non-operating income
Interest income
20
20
Dividend income
306
367
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
136
199
Rent income on real estate and facilities
136
120
Foreign exchange gains
37
8
Other
162
175
Total non-operating income
798
891
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
61
105
Rent expenses on real estate and facilities
91
81
Other
43
50
Total non-operating expenses
196
238
Ordinary profit
792
875
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
1
2
Gain on sale of investment securities
51
42
Subsidy income
38
-
Total extraordinary income
91
45
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
1
1
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
3
11
Loss on sale of investment securities
0
30
Loss on valuation of investment securities
39
12
Total extraordinary losses
45
55
Profit before income taxes
838
865
Income taxes
547
437
Profit
291
427
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
3
8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
287
419
5
