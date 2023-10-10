CORRIGENDUM / ADDENDUM

Reference to Notice bearing Post-ID: 216521, dated October 4, 2023; this corrigendum is to be read in continuation and rectification of the notice ibid with the subject: Board Meeting.

It is highlighted that while the agenda issued with the notice ibid was relating to the Annual Board Meeting, however, due to inadvertent mistake, the notice stated the "Board Meeting to consider theQuarterly Accounts for the period ended2023-09-30for declaration of any

entitlement".

It is to be read as "Board Meeting to consider the Annual Accounts for the period ended2023-06-30 for declaration of any entitlement".

Therefore, this corrigendum/addendum is issued with respect to the original agenda attached with the notice ibid.

Anum Ali

Company Secretary