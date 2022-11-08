Advanced search
    MFFL   PK0060801013

MITCHELL'S FRUIT FARMS LIMITED

(MFFL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
81.30 PKR   -0.31%
04:44aMitchell Fruit Farms : Financial Results for the Year Ended
PU
04/28Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/28Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Mitchell Fruit Farms : Financial Results for the Year Ended

11/08/2022 | 04:44am EST
Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited

Statement of Profit or Loss

For the year ended June 30, 2022

For the year

For the period

ended

from October 1,

June 30,

2020 to

2022

June 30,

2021

Note

Rupees

Rupees

Sales

24

2,489,291,011

2,210,619,831

Cost of sales

25

(2,295,470,632)

(1,721,279,887)

Gross profit

193,820,379

489,339,944

Administrative and general expenses

26

(231,276,826)

(137,043,348)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

39

(13,455,178)

(1,376,164)

Marketing and distribution expenses

27

(546,250,088)

(309,838,112)

Other operating expenses

28

(30,500)

(8,767,309)

Operating (loss) / profit

(597,192,213)

32,315,011

Other income

29

47,995,036

35,111,176

Finance costs

30

(36,980,631)

(25,630,724)

(Loss) / profit before tax

(586,177,808)

41,795,463

Income tax expense

31

(35,799,231)

(31,329,283)

(Loss) / profit after tax

(621,977,039)

10,466,180

(Loss) / earnings per share - Basic and diluted

38

(27.19)

0.49

The annexed notes 1 to 42 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

Disclaimer

Mitchell's Fruit Farms Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Naila Bhatti Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Badar Manzoor Khan Chief Financial Officer
Najam Aziz Sethi Chairman
Rizwan Bashir Independent Non-Executive Director
Syed Manzar Hassan Independent Non-Executive Director
