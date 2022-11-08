Mitchell Fruit Farms : Financial Results for the Year Ended
Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited
Statement of Profit or Loss
For the year ended June 30, 2022
For the year
For the period
ended
from October 1,
June 30,
2020 to
2022
June 30,
2021
Note
Rupees
Rupees
Sales
24
2,489,291,011
2,210,619,831
Cost of sales
25
(2,295,470,632)
(1,721,279,887)
Gross profit
193,820,379
489,339,944
Administrative and general expenses
26
(231,276,826)
(137,043,348)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
39
(13,455,178)
(1,376,164)
Marketing and distribution expenses
27
(546,250,088)
(309,838,112)
Other operating expenses
28
(30,500)
(8,767,309)
Operating (loss) / profit
(597,192,213)
32,315,011
Other income
29
47,995,036
35,111,176
Finance costs
30
(36,980,631)
(25,630,724)
(Loss) / profit before tax
(586,177,808)
41,795,463
Income tax expense
31
(35,799,231)
(31,329,283)
(Loss) / profit after tax
(621,977,039)
10,466,180
(Loss) / earnings per share - Basic and diluted
38
(27.19)
0.49
The annexed notes 1 to 42 form an integral part of these financial statements.
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman
