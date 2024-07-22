Mitchell Services Limited is an Australia-based drilling services provider. The Company is engaged in providing exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration and mining industries within Australia. The Company provides drilling solutions at all stages of the mining lifecycle, in both the energy and minerals sectors. Its various stages of the mining lifecycle for which the Company provides drilling services, including greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production. Its geographical areas include Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Western Australia, Victoria and Northern Territory. The Companyâs wholly owned subsidiaries include Notch Holdings Pty Ltd, Notch No. 2 Pty Ltd, Mitchell Services Share Plan Pty Ltd and Radco Group Australia Pty Ltd.