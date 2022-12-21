Mitchells & Butlers : Annual report and accounts 2022

Advanced search
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, Mitchells & Butlers plc has today submitted copies of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism, together with this announcement:

  1. Company Annual Report and Accounts 2022 (the "Annual Report")
  2. Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting
  3. The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan
  4. The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan
  5. The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers 2023 Short Term Deferred Incentive Plan

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and can also be accessed on the Company's website at: www.mbplc.com/investors/annualreport

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Mitchells & Butlers plc, Retail Support Centre, 27 Fleet Street, Birmingham, B3 1JP on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 9.00am. The Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report are expected to be despatched to shareholders on 21 December 2022.

A condensed set of Mitchells & Butlers plc's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements was included in the Company's Full Year Results announcement on 7 December 2022. To view the Full Year Results announcement, please visit the Company website: www.mbplc.com/investors/reports-results/

In accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required by DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report, as uploaded to and made available on the National Storage Mechanism and the Company's website as noted above.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
George Kitchen
0121 498 6514

Media:
James Murgatroyd (Finsbury)
020 7251 3801

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
