    MAB   GB00B1FP6H53

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

(MAB)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-06-02 am EDT
209.40 GBX   +1.55%
01:14pMitchells & Butlers : EPS cut (2023: -21.9%, 2024: +1.2%)
Alphavalue
05/31Managing expectations
MS
05/31Analysts recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Chevron, Microsoft, Netflix...
MS
Mitchells & Butlers : EPS cut (2023: -21.9%, 2024: +1.2%)

06/02/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
01:14pMitchells & Butlers : EPS cut (2023: -21.9%, 2024: +1.2%)
Alphavalue
05/31Managing expectations
MS
05/31Analysts recommendations: Asos, Burberry, Chevron, Microsoft, N..
MS
05/31Numis cuts 3i Group; HSBC likes JD Wetherspoon
AN
05/23RBC cuts abrdn European Logistics Income
AN
05/18Biden manages to reassure investors
MS
05/18Jefferies Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers to Buy from Hold, Boosts PT
MT
05/18Analyst recommendations: 888 Holdings, Marks and Spencer, Rambus..
MS
05/18Mitchells & Butlers raised to 'buy'; M&S cut
AN
05/18Royal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
Analyst Recommendations on MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 2 343 M 2 935 M 2 935 M
Net income 2023 66,2 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 677 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 224 M 1 533 M 1 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 46 844
Free-Float 43,0%
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 206,20 GBX
Average target price 238,55 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim C. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Jo Crump Director-Operations
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC49.42%1 533
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.69%111 791
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.46%48 200
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.92%19 558
SODEXO13.88%15 971
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-27.77%11 516
