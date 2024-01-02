|
Mitchells & Butlers : EPS cut (2023: -21.9%, 2024: +1.2%)
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Analyst Recommendations on MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
|Sales 2023
2 343 M
2 935 M
2 935 M
|Net income 2023
66,2 M
82,9 M
82,9 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 677 M
2 100 M
2 100 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|19,0x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
1 224 M
1 533 M
1 533 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,24x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,17x
|Nbr of Employees
|46 844
|Free-Float
|43,0%
Chart MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|206,20 GBX
|Average target price
|238,55 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|15,7%