Mitchells & Butlers plc

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

(MAB)
  
Mitchells & Butlers : Notice of General Meeting - 24th March 2021

03/01/2021 | 05:24am EST
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Mitchells & Butlers plc has today submitted the Company's Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM Notice') to the National Storage Mechanism.

The AGM Notice will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and can also be accessed on the Company's website at: https://www.mbplc.com/investors/shareholderinformation/agm/

The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held by telephone on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 10.00am.

Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings and associated social distancing measures in response to Covid-19, unfortunately the Company's AGM cannot be held in the usual way. In order to ensure that we protect the health and safety of our shareholders, directors and colleagues, the AGM will be a closed meeting and held by a telephone facility only (the details of which are set out in the AGM Notice). Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person.

Despite these arrangements, shareholder engagement and participation remain important to the Company. The Company strongly encourages shareholders to participate in the business of the AGM by voting by proxy in advance and submitting any questions via www.mbplc.com/agm2021qs. Further information is set out in the AGM Notice.

For further information, please contact:

Greg McMahon
Company Secretary and General Counsel
Tel: +44 (0) 121 498 6112

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
