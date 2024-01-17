Stock MAB MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Mitchells & Butlers plc

Equities

MAB

GB00B1FP6H53

Restaurants & Bars

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2024-01-17 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
266.3 GBX +4.51% Intraday chart for Mitchells & Butlers plc +4.06% +3.33%
05:08pm MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
11:10am Mitchells & Butlers on track for 2024 growth after festive success AN
Latest news about Mitchells & Butlers plc

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
Mitchells & Butlers on track for 2024 growth after festive success AN
Mitchells & Butlers Reports Growth in Fiscal Q1 Like-for-like Sales MT
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17 RE
UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers posts strong festive sales growth RE
Mitchells & Butlers plc Announces Sales Results for the Eight Weeks Ended 25 November 2023, Seven Weeks and Fifteen Weeks Ended 13 January 2024 CI
JPMorgan raises Compass and Marston's AN
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : A stronger close to FY22/23, but investors remain unconvinced Alphavalue
London shares rise ahead of OPEC meeting, PCE report Our Logo
Mitchells & Butlers swings to loss as hit by higher costs AN
Transcript : Mitchells & Butlers plc, 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 30, 2023
Mitchells & Butlers Turns to Loss in FY23; Revenue Climbs MT
Dr Martens warns on US recovery; Metro Bank cuts jobs AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 30 RE
UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers annual profit falls as costs bite RE
Earnings Flash (MAB.L) MITCHELLS & BUTLERS Posts FY23 Revenue GBP2B MT
Earnings Flash (MAB.L) MITCHELLS & BUTLERS Reports FY23 Loss GBX-0.70 MT
Mitchells & Butlers plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Grafton promotes Hays's Susan Murray to senior director AN
The Restaurant Group plc : +37% after Apollo takeover bid Our Logo
Goldman Sachs cuts WPP; Shore raises LandSec AN
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Lfl sales momentum continues; getting healthier with time! Alphavalue
Soaring dollar and oil spooks investors Our Logo
Stocks stay downbeat; Digital 9 plunges 32% AN
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 888, Burberry, Netflix, Take-Two, United Parcel... Our Logo

Chart Mitchells & Butlers plc

Chart Mitchells & Butlers plc
Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc is a United Kingdom-based company that operates pubs and restaurants. The Company provides a choice of eating and drinking-out experiences through its brands. The Company's portfolio of brands and formats includes All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O?Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, ALEX, High St, Innkeeper's Collection, and Vintage Inns. In addition, the Company operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the United Kingdom and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. The Company has over 1,700 businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, and Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, among others.
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
02:00am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
2.548 GBP
Average target price
2.995 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+17.54%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Restaurants & Bars

1st Jan change Capi.
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC Stock Mitchells & Butlers plc
+2.64% 1 917 M $
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Stock Starbucks Corporation
-4.50% 105 B $
COMPASS GROUP PLC Stock Compass Group PLC
+2.19% 48 060 M $
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. Stock Darden Restaurants, Inc.
-4.02% 18 768 M $
SODEXO Stock Sodexo
+4.50% 16 806 M $
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. Stock Haidilao International Holding Ltd.
-9.22% 9 800 M $
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION Stock Jollibee Foods Corporation
+4.61% 5 265 M $
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED Stock Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
-6.61% 4 205 M $
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
+22.08% 3 789 M $
GREGGS PLC Stock Greggs plc
+0.92% 3 420 M $
Other Restaurants & Bars
