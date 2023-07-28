Equities MAB GB00B1FP6H53
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:03 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|233.00 GBX
|+8.27%
|+4.48%
|+68.84%
|Jul. 27
|Mitchells & Butlers eyes full-year out-turn at top end of consensus
|AN
|Jul. 19
|Cooler UK inflation reading turbocharges stocks
|AN
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Strong sales and easing cost pressure to nudge investor sentiment!
Today at 01:02 am
Mitchells & Butlers plc is a United Kingdom-based company that operates pubs and restaurants. The Company provides a choice of eating and drinking-out experiences through its brands. The Company's portfolio of brands and formats includes All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O?Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, ALEX, High St, Innkeeper's Collection, and Vintage Inns. In addition, the Company operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the United Kingdom and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. The Company has over 1,700 businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, and Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, among others.
2023-11-22 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
2.330GBP
Average target price
2.630GBP
Spread / Average Target
+12.88%
