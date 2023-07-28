  1. Markets
Security MAB

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

Equities MAB GB00B1FP6H53

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:03 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for Mitchells & Butlers plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
233.00 GBX +8.27% +4.48% +68.84%
Jul. 27 Mitchells & Butlers eyes full-year out-turn at top end of consensus AN
Jul. 19 Cooler UK inflation reading turbocharges stocks AN

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Strong sales and easing cost pressure to nudge investor sentiment!

Today at 01:02 am

Latest news about Mitchells & Butlers plc

Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc is a United Kingdom-based company that operates pubs and restaurants. The Company provides a choice of eating and drinking-out experiences through its brands. The Company's portfolio of brands and formats includes All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O?Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, ALEX, High St, Innkeeper's Collection, and Vintage Inns. In addition, the Company operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the United Kingdom and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. The Company has over 1,700 businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, and Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, among others.
Sector
Restaurants & Bars
Calendar
2023-11-22 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
2.330GBP
Average target price
2.630GBP
Spread / Average Target
+12.88%
Sector Other Restaurants & Bars

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Chart Analysis Mitchells & Butlers plc
+68.84% 1 779 M $
CENTRAL PLAZA HOTEL
Chart Analysis Central Plaza Hotel
-7.46% 1 823 M $
DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chart Analysis Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.
+26.24% 1 920 M $
SAIZERIYA CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Saizeriya Co.,Ltd.
+48.33% 1 520 M $
AMREST HOLDINGS SE
Chart Analysis AmRest Holdings SE
+38.04% 1 472 M $
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Chart Analysis Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
+0.27% 2 104 M $
TORIDOLL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation
+27.36% 2 122 M $
COLOWIDE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Colowide Co.,Ltd.
+16.88% 1 283 M $
YOSHINOYA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Yoshinoya Holdings Co., Ltd.
+21.57% 1 274 M $
ICHIBANYA CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Ichibanya Co., Ltd.
+18.57% 1 244 M $
Other Restaurants & Bars
