MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : Strong sales and easing cost pressure to nudge investor sentiment!

Mitchells & Butlers plc is a United Kingdom-based company that operates pubs and restaurants. The Company provides a choice of eating and drinking-out experiences through its brands. The Company's portfolio of brands and formats includes All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O?Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, ALEX, High St, Innkeeper's Collection, and Vintage Inns. In addition, the Company operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the United Kingdom and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. The Company has over 1,700 businesses. The Company's subsidiaries include Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited, Ha Ha Bar & Grill Limited, Orchid Pubs & Dining Limited, ALEX Gaststatten Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG, and Mitchells & Butlers Leisure Retail Limited, among others.