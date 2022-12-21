Mitchells & Butlers : The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan

Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan

1 Definitions

1.1 Meanings of Words Used

In these Rules:

"Acquiring Company" is any company which has obtained Control of the Company or has become entitled and bound as mentioned in Rule 10.5 (Bound or entitled to acquire Shares) as a result of events specified in Rule 10.4 (Takeovers), Rule 10.6 (Company reconstructions) or Rule 10.9 (Non-UK Company Reorganisation Arrangements) or other group reorganisation or merger;

"Adoption Date" means [x];

"Associated Company" means an associated company of the Company within the meaning given to those words by paragraph 47(1) of Schedule 3 ITEPA;

"Bonus Date" means the date on which the bonus becomes payable under the terms of the relevant Savings Contract;

"Business Day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange (or, if relevant and if the directors determine, any stock exchange nominated by the directors on which the Shares are traded) is open for the transaction of business;

"Company" means Mitchells & Butlers plc; "Constituent Companies" means:

the Company; and any Subsidiary and any other company which is permitted under Schedule 3 to ITEPA to participate in the Plan and which, in both cases, is designated by the Directors as a Constituent Company;

"Contribution" means a contribution under a Savings Contract;

"Control" has the meaning given to it by Section 719 of ITEPA;

"Date of Grant" means the date on which an Option is granted;

"Directors" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of it;

"Eligible Employee" means any person who satisfies the conditions set out below or who is an executive director or employee of a Constituent Company and is nominated by the Directors (or is nominated as a member of a category of such executive directors or employees). The conditions are that the person:

either is an employee of a Constituent Company, or is a director of a Constituent Company who is required to work for the Constituent Company for at least 25 hours a week (excluding meal breaks); and has earnings in respect of his or her office or employment within paragraph (a) above which are general earnings (or would be if there were any) to which Section 15 of ITEPA applies and those general earnings are earnings for a tax year in which he or she is ordinarily resident in the United Kingdom; and

