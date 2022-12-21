Mitchells & Butlers : The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan

-
has such qualifying period (if any) of continuous service with a Constituent Company (or an undertaking acquired by a Constituent Company) (not exceeding five years prior to the Date of Grant) as the Directors may from time to time determine;
"HMRC" means Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs;
"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;
"Key Feature" has the meaning given to that term by Paragraph 40B(8) of Schedule 3; "legislation" has the meaning given to it in Rule 1.4;
"London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor body thereto;
"Market Abuse Regulation" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2016 which came into force on 3 July 2016, as incorporated into English law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, or any such legislation superseding this legislation;
"Market Value" has the meaning given to it in Rule 5.2;
"Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan" means the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan as changed from time to time;
"Option" means a right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan which is subject to the Rules;
"Optionholder" means a person holding an Option including his or her legal personal representatives, in the case of a deceased Optionholder;
"Option Price" means the amount payable for each Share on the exercise of an Option calculated as described in Rule 5;
"Plan" means this plan known as "The Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan" as changed from time to time;
"Relevant Event" has the meaning given in Rule 11.1;
"Restriction" in respect of any Shares has the meaning given to it in Paragraph 48(3) of Schedule 3 to ITEPA;
"Rules" means the rules of the Plan as changed from time to time;
"Savings Contract" means a contract under a certified contractual savings scheme, within the meaning of paragraph 24 of Schedule 3 to ITEPA, which is approved by the Company for the purposes of Schedule 3 to ITEPA, the terms of which must be the same for each Optionholder;
"SAYE Option Scheme" has the meaning given to that term by paragraph 49 of Schedule 3 to ITEPA;
"Schedule 3 SAYE Option Scheme" has the meaning give to the term by paragraph 1 of Schedule 3 to ITEPA;
"Share Option Scheme" means any employee share option scheme established by the Company;
"Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital for the time being of the Company which satisfy paragraphs 17 to 20 and paragraph 22 of Part 4 of Schedule 3 to ITEPA;
