Mitchells & Butlers : The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan

Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers

Share Incentive Plan

This Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan are made as a deed on 6 June 2003 between:

Mitchells & Butlers plc; and Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited.

The Plan was originally approved and established by a resolution of the Board passed on 12 April 2003.

The Plan was renewed by a resolution of the Board passed on 7 March 2013 and by a resolution of the Shareholders on 31 January 2013.

The Plan was further renewed on:

19 March 2015 to incorporate amendments made to the Plan with effect on and from 17 July 2013 by virtue of section 14 and Schedule 2 to the Finance Act 2013;

with effect on and from 6 April 2014 by virtue of section 51 and Schedule 8 to the Finance Act 2014; and

19 August 2016 to incorporate amendments made to the Plan with effect on and from the same date to reflect the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation which came into force on 3 July 2016.

The Plan was renewed by a resolution of the Board passed on [•] 2023 and by a resolution of the Shareholders on [•] 2023.

The Plan has effect from the date of formal approval of the Plan by Shareholders.