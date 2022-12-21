Mitchells & Butlers : The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan

"Free Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants without payment or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.
"Holding Period" means the period for holding Free Shares, Matching Shares and Dividend Shares in the Plan.
"ITA" means the Income Tax Act 2007.
"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003.
"ITTOIA" means the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005.
"The London Stock Exchange" means the London Stock Exchange plc or any successor body thereto.
"Market Abuse Regulation" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2016 which came into force on 3 July 2016, as incorporated into English law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, or any such legislation superseding this legislation.
"Market Value" means, on any day where Shares are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange, the mid-market closing price derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange on the preceding day and, where Shares are not so admitted, the meaning it has by virtue of Part VIII of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and agreed in advance with the HMRC Shares and Assets Valuation. Where the Shares are subject to a Restriction or risk of forfeiture, the Market Value shall be determined without reference to that Restriction or risk.
"Matching Shares" means Shares awarded without payment in proportion to any Partnership Shares allocated to Participants or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.
"Method 1" means the method described in paragraph 41 of Schedule 2.
"Method 2" means the method described in paragraph 42 of Schedule 2.
"New Shares" has the meaning given by paragraph 87(7) of Schedule 2 to the Act.
"Participant" means any Employee who has joined the Plan.
"Participating Company" means an employer participating in the Plan, being the Company, any Subsidiary and any other company which may participate under Schedule 2 and which is so designated by the Directors.
"Partnership Shares" means Shares which the Trustees allocate to Participants in respect of their Contributions or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.