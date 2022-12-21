Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitchells & Butlers plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAB   GB00B1FP6H53

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

(MAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:15 2022-12-21 am EST
138.05 GBX   +3.02%
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan
PU
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan
PU
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : AGM 2023 Notice of Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitchells & Butlers : The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan

12/21/2022 | 08:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

TRUST DEED AND RULES

OF THE

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

Shareholders' Approval:

[•] 2023

Directors' Adoption:

[•] 2023

Expiry Date:

[•] 2033

EUROPE-LEGAL-261589002/2132459-0012

Table of Contents

1

Definitions and Interpretation

4

2

Operation of the Plan

8

3

Joining the Plan

9

4

Free Shares

11

5

Partnership Shares

14

6

Matching Shares

20

7

Dividends

22

8

General rules about Shares

25

9

Reconstruction and Takeover

28

10

Leaving Employment

29

11

General rules relating to the Plan

30

12

Assets of the Plan

33

13

Trustees

34

14

Participating Companies

36

15

Changing the Rules

36

16

Termination

37

17

Data processing

38

18

Governing Law

38

EUROPE-LEGAL-261589002/2132459-0012

Page 2 of 39

Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers

Share Incentive Plan

This Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive Plan are made as a deed on 6 June 2003 between:

  1. Mitchells & Butlers plc; and
  2. Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited.

The Plan was originally approved and established by a resolution of the Board passed on 12 April 2003.

The Plan was renewed by a resolution of the Board passed on 7 March 2013 and by a resolution of the Shareholders on 31 January 2013.

The Plan was further renewed on:

  • 19 March 2015 to incorporate amendments made to the Plan with effect on and from 17 July 2013 by virtue of section 14 and Schedule 2 to the Finance Act 2013;
  • with effect on and from 6 April 2014 by virtue of section 51 and Schedule 8 to the Finance Act 2014; and
  • 19 August 2016 to incorporate amendments made to the Plan with effect on and from the same date to reflect the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation which came into force on 3 July 2016.

The Plan was renewed by a resolution of the Board passed on [•] 2023 and by a resolution of the Shareholders on [•] 2023.

The Plan has effect from the date of formal approval of the Plan by Shareholders.

EUROPE-LEGAL-261589002/2132459-0012

Page 3 of 39

Part A - Definitions

1 Definitions and Interpretation 1.1. Definitions

In the Plan, the following words and expressions shall bear, unless the context otherwise requires, the meanings set forth below:

"Accumulation Period" means the period during which a Participant's Contributions are held prior to their application by the Trustees in acquiring Partnership Shares and which shall not be longer than the period specified in paragraph 51(1) of Schedule 2 (currently 12 months).

"Adoption Date" means the date of adoption of the Plan by the Company in general meeting.

"Associated Company" has the meaning given by Paragraph 94 of Schedule 2.

"Associated Plan" means any Schedule 2 SIP established by the Company or an Associated Company.

"Award Day" means the date on which Free Shares or Matching Shares are awarded under the Plan.

"Award System" means the system of calculating the number of Free Shares to be awarded from time to time, adopted by the Directors and which satisfies paragraph 9 of Schedule 2 (participation on same terms).

"the Company" means Mitchells & Butlers plc.

"Contributions" means deductions from a Participant's Salary for the purpose of acquiring Partnership Shares.

"Directors" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee.

"Dividend Shares" means Shares which the Trustees acquire by reinvesting some or all of Participants' cash dividends from their Plan Shares or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.

"Employee" means an employee of a Participating Company.

"Employment" means employment by the Company or any Associated Company.

EUROPE-LEGAL-261589002/2132459-0012

Page 4 of 39

"Free Shares" means Shares awarded to Participants without payment or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.

"Holding Period" means the period for holding Free Shares, Matching Shares and Dividend Shares in the Plan.

"ITA" means the Income Tax Act 2007.

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003.

"ITTOIA" means the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005.

"The London Stock Exchange" means the London Stock Exchange plc or any successor body thereto.

"Market Abuse Regulation" means the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2016 which came into force on 3 July 2016, as incorporated into English law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, or any such legislation superseding this legislation.

"Market Value" means, on any day where Shares are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange, the mid-market closing price derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange on the preceding day and, where Shares are not so admitted, the meaning it has by virtue of Part VIII of the Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and agreed in advance with the HMRC Shares and Assets Valuation. Where the Shares are subject to a Restriction or risk of forfeiture, the Market Value shall be determined without reference to that Restriction or risk.

"Matching Shares" means Shares awarded without payment in proportion to any Partnership Shares allocated to Participants or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.

"Method 1" means the method described in paragraph 41 of Schedule 2.

"Method 2" means the method described in paragraph 42 of Schedule 2.

"New Shares" has the meaning given by paragraph 87(7) of Schedule 2 to the Act.

"Participant" means any Employee who has joined the Plan.

"Participating Company" means an employer participating in the Plan, being the Company, any Subsidiary and any other company which may participate under Schedule 2 and which is so designated by the Directors.

"Partnership Shares" means Shares which the Trustees allocate to Participants in respect of their Contributions or, if the context so requires, any New Shares issued or otherwise representing such Shares.

EUROPE-LEGAL-261589002/2132459-0012

Page 5 of 39

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 13:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : The Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Sharesave Plan
PU
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : The Trust Deed and Rules of the Mitchells & Butlers Share Incentive ..
PU
08:59aMitchells & Butlers : AGM 2023 Notice of Meeting
PU
07:19aMitchells & Butlers : Annual report and accounts 2022
PU
12/09LONDON BROKER RATINGS: JPMorgan cuts Assura; BofA cuts Synthomer
AN
12/07LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Pharma stocks fail to lift FTSE 100 in the gree..
AN
12/07MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 7
MS
12/07LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks slide amid risk-off mood after China d..
AN
12/07SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Topps Tiles chair faces ouster at..
AN
12/07TOP NEWS: Mitchells & Butlers swings to profit, despite rising costs
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 277 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
Net income 2023 62,6 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 713 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 797 M 967 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 43 354
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitchells & Butlers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 134,00 GBX
Average target price 178,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim C. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Jo Crump Director-Operations
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC-47.66%967
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-16.22%112 484
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.17%40 453
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.25%17 100
SODEXO19.00%14 225
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION6.65%4 693