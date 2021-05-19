Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitchells & Butlers plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAB   GB00B1FP6H53

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

(MAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mitchells & Butlers : Half Year Results 2021

05/19/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For the 28 weeks ended 10 April 2021)

Highlights

  • Strengthened balance sheet through successful £351m equity raise and refinanced debt arrangements
  • Confident of emerging in a position of strength as restrictions are eased
  • Almost all sites now open, trading indoors and outdoors

Reported results

  • Total revenue of £219m (HY 2020 £1,039m)
  • Operating loss of £132m (HY 2020 loss £51m)
  • Loss before tax of £200m (HY 2020 loss £121m)
  • Basic loss per share of (33.0)p (HY 2020 (22.6)p as restated)

Trading results

  • First half again dominated by Covid-19, with only 14 weeks of restricted trading permitted
  • Like-for-like salesa restricted to a decline of 30.1% against pre Covid-19 levels
  • Adjusted operating (loss)/profita £(124)m (HY 2020 £108m)
  • Adjusted (loss)/earnings per sharea (31.8)p (HY 2020 6.5p as restated)

Balance sheet and cash flow

  • Unsecured committed financing facilities of £150m to February 2024
  • Extended covenant waivers and then amendments in place for the securitisation until January 2023
  • Cash outflow of £(16)m (HY 2020 inflow £58m), including gross equity proceeds of £351m
  • Net debt of £2,014m (HY 2020 £2,158m), including £542m of IFRS 16 lease liabilities (HY 2020 £543m)

Phil Urban, Chief Executive, commented:

'M&B was a high performing business coming into the pandemic. With the support of our main stakeholders, we are now well placed to emerge in a strong competitive position and look forward to the removal of remaining trading restrictions in June such that the business is able to return again to full and sustainable profitability.

With our great estate, well diversified portfolio of brands and proven management team, we look forward to welcoming back our guests for great experiences in Covid-19 secure environments and focusing the business once again on continually enhancing our customer proposition while driving efficiencies through the Ignite programme.'

Definitions

a - The Directors use a number of alternative performance measures (APMs) that are considered critical to aid the understanding of the Group's performance. APMs are explained later in this announcement.

There will be a conference call held today at 9:15am accessible by phone on 0203 936 2999, access code: 327499 and www.incommuk.com/customers/online access code: 327499. The slides will also be available on the website at www.mbplc.com. The replay will be available until 2 June 2021 on 0203 936 3001, access code: 686064.

All disclosed documents relating to these results are available on the Group's website at www.mbplc.com

For further information, please contact:

Note for editors:

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs. Its portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's and Ember Inns. In addition, it operates Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK and Alex restaurants and bars in Germany. Further details are available at www.mbplc.com and supporting photography can be downloaded at www.mbplc.com/imagelibrary.

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
02:31aMITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Lockdown restrictions lead to £200m loss at pub group Mit..
AQ
02:14aMITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Half Year Results 2021
PU
02:05aMITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Earnings Flash (MAB.L) MITCHELLS & BUTLERS Reports Fiscal..
MT
02:05aMITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Earnings Flash (MAB.L) MITCHELLS & BUTLERS Posts Fiscal H..
MT
02:05aMITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Earnings Flash (MAB.L) MITCHELLS & BUTLERS Posts H1 Reven..
MT
04/11MITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Scam warning
PU
04/09MITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Berenberg Boosts Mitchells & Butlers PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/06MITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : JPMorgan Downgrades Mitchells & Butlers To Neutral from O..
MT
03/24MITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
03/15MITCHELLS & BUTLERS  : Investors Oppose Remuneration Policy Shift for Top Execut..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 203 M 1 708 M 1 708 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M -48,3 M -48,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 875 M 2 662 M 2 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 841 M 2 612 M 2 613 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 42 551
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitchells & Butlers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 353,09 GBX
Last Close Price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tim C. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Ronald Alexander Robson Deputy Chairman
Imelda Walsh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC28.90%2 612
STARBUCKS CORPORATION3.74%130 768
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.25%38 169
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.71%18 190
SODEXO17.91%14 423
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED0.90%5 060