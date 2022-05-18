Pub group Mitchells & Butlers warns higher costs will pressure margins

May 18 (Reuters) - British pub group Mitchells & Butlers on Wednesday warned a jump in costs due to the Ukraine war and soaring inflation would squeeze its margins in the short-to-medium term.

The London-listed firm, which swung to a profit for the 28 weeks ended April 9, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had driven up food and energy costs.

The company has, however, already bought about 80% of its energy requirements for the year in an effort to ease some of the pressure.

