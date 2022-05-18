Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mitchells & Butlers plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAB   GB00B1FP6H53

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

(MAB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/17 11:35:04 am EDT
214.00 GBX   +0.94%
05/03Deutsche Bank Initiates Mitchells & Butlers with Buy Rating, Sets PT
MT
03/04Mitchells & Butlers plc Appoints Amanda Brown as Non-Executive Director, Effective from 4 July 2022
CI
02/15PODCAST : Pension Disputes EP1 – Could M&B Judgment Undermine Validity Of Rule Amendments?
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pub group Mitchells & Butlers warns higher costs will pressure margins

05/18/2022 | 02:18am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - British pub group Mitchells & Butlers on Wednesday warned a jump in costs due to the Ukraine war and soaring inflation would squeeze its margins in the short-to-medium term.

The London-listed firm, which swung to a profit for the 28 weeks ended April 9, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine had driven up food and energy costs.

The company has, however, already bought about 80% of its energy requirements for the year in an effort to ease some of the pressure.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 0.89% 736.5 Delayed Quote.-23.36%
MARSTON'S PLC 0.00% 62.5 Delayed Quote.-18.83%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 0.94% 214 Delayed Quote.-16.41%
Analyst Recommendations on MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 2 119 M 2 642 M 2 642 M
Net income 2022 99,1 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M 2 176 M 2 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 43 354
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Mitchells & Butlers plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 214,00 GBX
Average target price 340,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim C. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Coplin Independent Non-Executive Director
Jane Moriarty Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC-16.41%1 586
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-36.98%84 549
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.36%39 431
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-14.36%16 092
SODEXO-2.93%11 519
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-4.34%4 391