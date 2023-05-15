Advanced search
    MITK   US6067102003

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(MITK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
9.500 USD   -2.26%
09:03aCriminal Marketplaces Provide Gateway to Rising Account Fraud and Identity Theft
BU
05/12Mitek Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq
BU
05/08Mitek : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
Criminal Marketplaces Provide Gateway to Rising Account Fraud and Identity Theft

05/15/2023 | 09:03am EDT
Mitek and DarkTower partnership presents a powerful new approach to identifying compromised data and combating fraud

The amount of check fraud and identity theft-related crimes emerging from online criminal marketplaces continue to rise. Today, Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) announced its partnership with DarkTower, a cyber intelligence research company, to address the growing threat. During the first quarter of 2023 alone, the Federal Trade Commission recorded nearly $2 billion in losses from more than 750,000 reports of fraud and identity theft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005016/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The partnership will give all customers of Mitek’s Check Fraud Defender real time access to compromised account data.

“The rise of nefarious activities has led to a proliferation of sensitive information being shared on criminal marketplaces and has increased the amount of identity theft and fraud taking place,” said Robin Pugh, president and CEO of DarkTower. “Our work includes identifying places where stolen information is being shared or sold and flagging this data to the proper parties to address.”

In an early test, Mitek and DarkTower provided a large financial institution with extracted data and supporting images. A small sample of 200 images from a single criminal marketplace processed through Check Fraud Defender revealed more than $10 million in customer funds at risk. The $10 million at-risk funds represents only a fraction of the potential value of documents available on these exchanges, with experts estimating thousands of similar active markets. The financial institution confirmed there was undetected fraud and there were claims paid related to the group of stolen checks. More than 90% of the claims showed additional counterfeit documents were distributed. This averaged $50,000 in losses per stolen document.

How It Works

Mitek uses DarkTower’s proprietary sourcing technology and its own state of the art image analysis technology to extract data from stolen documents such as checks, account screens, and identification documents sold on online channels and in marketplaces. Mitek delivers automated alerts for potentially compromised accounts to financial institutions and they can conduct victim searches in the MiVIP dashboard.

“Financial institutions now have access to the tools to defend against the newest and most sophisticated attack methods used by those attempting fraud, including AI-generated documents and criminal marketplaces,” said Michael Diamond, senior vice president and general manager, Mitek. “Integrating insights from DarkTower with our Check Fraud Defender service will enable financial institutions to move beyond passive defense to an active approach that reduces fraud losses and better protects their customers.”

According to The Consumer Sentinel Network, in 2022, there was nearly $8.8 billion in total fraud-related losses and incidents involving the use of fraudulent documents found in criminal marketplaces, including check fraud and identity theft. These activities will continue to rise dramatically as criminals combine traditional methods with advanced technology to perpetrate crimes. As this happens, it will become even more critical for institutions to implement technology solutions that decrease manual reviews and increase proactive responses to detect and prevent fraud from taking place.

To learn more about the partnership between Mitek and DarkTower, please visit https://www.miteksystems.com/check-fraud-defender.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.


All news about MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Criminal Marketplaces Provide Gateway to Rising Account Fraud and Identity Theft
BU
05/12Mitek Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq
BU
05/08Mitek : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
05/08Mitek Systems Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Non-Reliance on Previou..
AQ
05/04ID R&D patent award sets new benchmark for prevention of voice spoofs and deepfakes
BU
04/28Mitek Systems Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/28Mitek Systems, Inc. Announces Resignation of Stephen Ritter as Chief Technology Officer
CI
04/18Mitek Adds New Defense for Banks to Combat Rising Check Fraud
BU
04/18Mitek Adds New Defense for Banks to Combat Rising Check Fraud
CI
04/1379 Digital Identity Stats Your Company Needs to Know in 2023
BU
Analyst Recommendations on MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 144 M - -
Net income 2022 2,77 M - -
Net Debt 2022 63,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1 900x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 442
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,50 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fuad Ahmad Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Scott R. Carter Executive Chairman
Bruce E. Hansen Independent Director
James C. Hale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.-1.96%424
SNAP INC.-4.47%13 695
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-11.87%2 396
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.115.37%1 781
HELLO GROUP INC.0.45%1 703
DENA CO., LTD.12.23%1 631
