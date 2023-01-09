Mitek : Management Change - Form 8-K

Advanced search
01/09/2023
mitk-20230104

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 4, 2023
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-35231 87-0418827
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
600 B Street, Suite 100
San Diego, California 92101
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (619) 269-6800
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share MITK
The NASDAQCapital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On January 4, 2023, Frank Teruel, the Chief Financial Officer (principal financial and accounting officer) of Mitek Systems, Inc. (the "Company") tendered his resignation, effective as of February 1, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Teruel's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibits.
Exhibit Number Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatting Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL)


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
Mitek Systems, Inc.
January 6, 2023 By: /s/ Scipio Maximus Carnecchia
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia
Chief Executive Officer



Exhibit Index
Exhibit Number Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatting Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL)


Disclaimer

Mitek Systems Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
