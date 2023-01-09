Mitek : Management Change - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 4, 2023

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-35231 87-0418827 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.) 600 B Street, Suite 100 San Diego, California 92101 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (619) 269-6800

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below): ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share MITK The NASDAQ Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐













Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 4, 2023, Frank Teruel, the Chief Financial Officer (principal financial and accounting officer) of Mitek Systems, Inc. (the "Company") tendered his resignation, effective as of February 1, 2023, to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Teruel's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatting Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL)









SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Mitek Systems, Inc. January 6, 2023 By: /s/ Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer













Exhibit Index

Exhibit Number Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatting Inline Extensible Business Reporting Language (iXBRL)









mitk-20230104