Mitek Reports 25% Year Over Year Revenue Growth and Another Record Quarter

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) (www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital fraud prevention, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total revenue increased 25% year over year, driven by increased demand for both digital identity verification solutions and mobile deposit, as commerce continues its rapid shift to digital channels.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 25% year over year to a first quarter record $32.5 million.

GAAP net income increased 44% year over year to $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income increased 65% year over year to $10.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations was $2.3 million.

Total cash and investments were $218.2 million at the end of the quarter.

“I am proud that the world’s leading brands trust Mitek to protect their companies and their customers from growing online fraud,” said CEO Max Carnecchia. “Biometrics are transforming the way we deliver authentication solutions. Our team will continue to innovate to build trust and keep people safe online.”

"Mitek is combating fraud in more ways, in more countries and in more industries than ever before,” CFO Frank Teruel added. “We also delivered record first quarter revenue, which is evidence of the positive impact our technology is making on financial services and marketplace businesses, mitigating business operation costs and fraud losses.”

Conference Call Information

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-437-2398 (US and Canada) or +1 323-289-6576 (International) and give the participant passcode 5800312.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital fraud prevention using its mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to protect their customers by verifying an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening, account protection, and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, the extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the company’s products, the company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation and the timing of the implementation and launch of the company’s products by the company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the company are contained from time to time in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude stock compensation expenses, intellectual property litigation costs, acquisition-related costs and expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the company’s underlying business.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except share data) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,214 $ 30,312 Short-term investments 137,753 149,057 Accounts receivable, net 16,930 16,602 Contract assets 4,406 4,080 Prepaid expenses 2,540 1,920 Other current assets 2,500 2,085 Total current assets 188,343 204,056 Long-term investments 56,255 48,051 Property and equipment, net 3,654 3,671 Right-of-use assets 6,564 7,056 Intangible assets, net 26,285 28,734 Goodwill 62,305 63,096 Deferred income tax assets 10,677 10,511 Convertible senior notes hedge 42,821 48,208 Other non-current assets 6,097 6,310 Total assets $ 403,001 $ 419,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,571 $ 2,507 Accrued payroll and related taxes 7,206 11,776 Deferred revenue, current portion 8,168 10,381 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,970 1,943 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 11,210 11,050 Other current liabilities 1,646 1,552 Total current liabilities 32,771 39,209 Convertible senior notes 122,632 120,918 Embedded conversion derivative 42,821 48,208 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 644 955 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 6,004 6,588 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,020 4,117 Other non-current liabilities 6,680 6,868 Total liabilities 215,572 226,863 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 44,296,771 and 44,168,745 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 203,091 199,935 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,480 ) (943 ) Accumulated deficit (13,226 ) (6,066 ) Treasury stock, at cost, no shares and 7,773 shares as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively — (140 ) Total stockholders’ equity 187,429 192,830 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 403,001 $ 419,693

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue Software and hardware $ 15,445 $ 12,303 Services and other 17,028 13,673 Total revenue 32,473 25,976 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue—software and hardware 378 1,245 Cost of revenue—services and other 2,978 2,893 Selling and marketing 8,438 7,385 Research and development 7,606 6,165 General and administrative 5,965 5,058 Acquisition-related costs and expenses 2,279 1,693 Total operating costs and expenses 27,644 24,439 Operating income 4,829 1,537 Interest expense 2,008 — Other income, net 135 96 Income before income taxes 2,956 1,633 Income tax benefit 168 534 Net income $ 3,124 $ 2,167 Net income per share—basic $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Net income per share—diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Shares used in calculating net income per share—basic 44,788 42,476 Shares used in calculating net income per share—diluted 46,155 43,897

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,124 $ 2,167 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related costs and expenses 2,279 1,693 Intellectual property litigation costs 374 241 Stock compensation expense 3,132 2,747 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,715 — Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (1,875 ) (1,077 ) Cash tax difference(1) 1,415 385 Non-GAAP net income 10,164 6,156 Non-GAAP income per share—basic $ 0.23 $ 0.14 Non-GAAP income per share—diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.14 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic 44,788 42,476 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted 46,155 43,897

(1) The company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 3% in both fiscal 2022 and 2021. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the company’s operating results. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was negative 6% and negative 33%, respectively.

