Prestigious International Award Program Recognizes Mitek’s MiPass®

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) has been named winner of the Authentication Innovation Award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Mitek's MiPass® represents a significant advancement in biometric authentication technology. Using a unique combination of face and voice biometrics, along with liveness detection, MiPass offers a robust authentication solution that is not only user-friendly but also extremely difficult to falsify.

Deepfake technology, using AI to craft highly convincing fake voices and images, is increasingly being used in complex fraud schemes. Criminals are exploiting this technology, combined with stolen data, to perform social engineering scams and create false identities, posing serious risks to personal security and the financial sector. MiPass is designed to protect against today’s most sophisticated forms of identity theft and other increasingly dangerous fraud vectors.

MiPass brings together four dimensions of biometrics in a single solution:

The “selfie” face biometric verifies that the user is the same as the registered account holder.

The passive face-liveness check validates that the user is human and not a bot or deep fake.

The voice biometric adds an additional biometric layer to determine the legitimacy of the user to the verified account holder.

The voice liveness check authenticates against voice cloning and voice spoofing.

These four dimensions of biometric checks are collected in almost real time from the consumer, providing convenience while also assuring safety.

Chris Briggs, senior vice president, Identity, at Mitek, expressed excitement over MiPass technology being honored with the esteemed AI Breakthrough award. “This accolade comes at a crucial moment when there is a significant demand for enhanced and secure identity verification solutions. MiPass technology stands out by fulfilling the increasing need for digital authentication methods that are both robust in security and user-friendly.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including generative AI, computer vision, AIOps, deep learning, robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from more than 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Using Mitek Systems' omnichannel biometric authentication solution helps organizations address fraud challenges while delivering the speed and convenience users expect. Fraudsters love to exploit authentication vulnerabilities, from poor password hygiene to singular biometric authentication capabilities that are device-bound,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “MiPass uniquely proves that a user is who they claim to be by matching their biometric identity – not their device or something they know like a PIN. We’re thrilled to award Mitek Systems with the ‘Authentication Innovation Award!’”

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

