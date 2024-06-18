Mitek recognized by FinTech Global as One of the World's Most Innovative AI Solution Providers

San Diego, California, June 18, 2024 - Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention announced today its inclusion in the 2024 AIFinTech100. The list, published by FinTech Global, recognizes the world's most innovative AI solution providers for financial services.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts based on FinTech Global's research of over 2,000 FinTech companies. The solution providers making the list are recognized for using AI to solve a significant industry problem or generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the financial services value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The new AIFinTech100 list gives senior decision-makers the knowledge of the best vendors in the market and those leading the charge on innovation."

According to Mitek's 2024 Identity Intelligence Index, more than three-quarters of banks believe that fraud and scams have become more sophisticated (76%). AI-generated fraud was cited as the top concern for 37% of respondents. Mitek is tackling these threats with a portfolio of identity verification, multi-modal biometric authentication, liveness and deepfake detection solutions.

"Financial institutions worldwide rely on Mitek's AI-powered identity verification and fraud detection solutions to safeguard themselves and their customers against both current and emerging threats," said Chris Briggs, Mitek's SVP of Identity. "We are dedicated to pioneering AI innovations that keep our customers ahead of fraudsters, and we are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list," Briggs added.

A full list of the AIFinTech100 is available to download for free at www.AIFinTech100.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

Contact

Media Inquiries:

pr@miteksystems.com