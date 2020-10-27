Log in
Mitek to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

10/27/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2019, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on November 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-353-6461 (US and Canada) or +1 334-323-0501 (International) and give the participant passcode 2685329.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,000 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Group, Inc.
mitk@mkr-group.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97,5 M - -
Net income 2020 4,97 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 112x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 537 M 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,67 $
Last Close Price 13,01 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Jeffrey C. Davison Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.70.07%537
SNAP INC.152.73%61 492
GRUBHUB INC.58.66%7 121
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.27.98%5 376
MOMO INC.-54.69%3 174
DENA CO., LTD.5.13%2 173
