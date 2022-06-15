Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mitesco, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MITI   US60672T1079

MITESCO, INC.

(MITI)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.1243 USD   -7.89%
06:43aMITESCO : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:43aMITESCO : Appoints Tom Brodmerkel to Chief Financial Officer Position - Form 8-K
PU
06:38aMITESCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mitesco : Appoints Tom Brodmerkel to Chief Financial Officer Position - Form 8-K

06/15/2022 | 06:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mitesco Inc. Appoints Tom Brodmerkel to Chief Financial Officer Position

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine a nurse practitioner model with personalized, whole-person primary care, today announced the appointment of Mr. Tom Brodmerkel as its CFO effective immediately. Mr. Brodmerkel is a successful businessman and has participated in the financial reporting and management of the Company since 2020, and with other businesses for over 30 years. He has extensive experience in financial management and reporting including both private and public companies ranging from start-up situations to mature industry leaders.

Mr. Brodmerkel replaces Phillip Keller, who had been CFO since March 2021 and resigned on June 12, 2022. Mr. Keller stated his resignation was based on personal matters, and no conflicts existed between Mr. Keller and the Company. He will be available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward to assist in the transition.

"Tom is a dedicated senior executive, Board member, and shareholder, with extensive financial management experience. He has been involved with all aspects of the Company since joining in 2020 and can handily support our tactical financial reporting needs as well as our strategic financial plans, including the impending uplist to Nasdaq, "explained Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.

Mr. Brodmerkel has served as a Chair of the Board since April 2020. He also currently serves on the board of directors of Xact Laboratories, LLC, a healthcare technology company; as the Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Wave Health Technologies LLC., a healthcare technology company focused on computer-assisted coding and medical record analysis, since January 2017; and as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Medical Card System, Inc. since April 2013. Mr. Brodmerkel has also served as the Vice-Chairman of the Board of CareSource since September 2018, a not-for-profit $10 billion health plan primarily focused on serving patients under Medicaid, and as the President and Chief Executive officer of KMA Holdings LLC, an investment and consulting firm in the health care industry, since January 2009. Additionally, Mr. Brodmerkel's career has included directorships and management positions at companies including PointRight, Pulse8 Inc., Peak Risk Adjustment Solutions, Matrix Medical Network, Inc., Coventry Healthcare, Inc., and United Health Group.

Mr. Brodmerkel's military service includes five years in the United States Navy (1980-1985) as a Supply Officer based in San Diego, CA, Panama Canal, Panama, and Charleston, South Carolina. Mr. Brodmerkel graduated from the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in 1982.

For additional information on the company, please go to www.mitescoinc.com, which includes an overview, links to research, video interviews with team members, and contact information. Mitesco's most recent filings include a Form S-1A Registration Statement available for review on the SEC Edgar website (https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000802257/000118518522000506/mitesco20220415_s1a.ht...) and all interested parties are encouraged to review the information.

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

Mitesco is building a next-generation healthcare solution, providing healthcare services and technology, to make healthcare more accessible, higher quality, and more affordable. The Mitesco team has extensive experience in building successful growth situations within the healthcare industry, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces that when consumers' expectations are exceeded the business performance does so as well. Mitesco operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC ("The Good Clinic"). The Good Clinic (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with a certified nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
917-691-8934
Email: eiscom@msn.com

Disclaimer

True Nature Holding Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MITESCO, INC.
06:43aMITESCO : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:43aMITESCO : Appoints Tom Brodmerkel to Chief Financial Officer Position - Form 8-K
PU
06:38aMITESCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Princip..
AQ
06:33aMITESCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
06/14Mitesco, Inc. Appoints Tom Brodmerkel to Chief Financial Officer Position
AQ
06/02MITESCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
05/26Mitesco, Inc. announced that it has received $0.175 million in funding
CI
05/17MITESCO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
05/16Note 2 - Financial Condition, Going Concern and Management Plans
AQ
05/16Mitesco, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,62 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 27,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MITESCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitesco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,53 $
Spread / Average Target 327%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence M. Diamond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phillip J. Keller Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Brodmerkel Chairman
H. Faraz Naqvi Director
Juan Carlos Iturregui Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MITESCO, INC.-24.24%28
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 828 549
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.97%45 745
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.23%45 151
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.02%42 627
SEA LIMITED-68.28%39 713